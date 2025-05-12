Virat Kohli flies out of Mumbai with Anushka Sharma after announcing retirement from Test Cricket, smiles for paparazzi

After announcing his retirement from Test Cricket after 14 years, Virat Kohli was spotted jetting off from Mumbai with his wife and actor Anushka Sharma. The cricket icon Kohli seemed in good spirits, smiling for the cameras. Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted in Bengaluru after Avneet Kaur controversy; she ignores his hand Just a few hours after his announcement on Instagram, Virat was photographed with Anushka at the airport.

Virat and Anushka seen at Mumbai airport

In the latest photos, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen posing for the cameras at the airport. For the airport outing, Virat went for a casual look in a white T-shirt and beige trousers, while Anushka kept it cool with a vibrant multi-coloured shirt and jeans.

This time, the couple didn’t just walk into the airport. Despite appearing to be in a rush, Virat and Anushka took a moment to smile and pose for photos before heading inside, showing courtesy to the waiting paparazzi.

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket

Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket with just a little over a month to go before the England tour. Virat, 36, made the decision days after fellow Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma bid adieu to the format. The former India captain took to Instagram on Monday to share the news with his fans.

He wrote, “It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life. There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites... I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude... #269, signing off.” The cricketer also shared a nostalgic photo of himself wearing India’s iconic whites. Virat made his Test debut in 2011 and went on to play 113 Test matches for India.

