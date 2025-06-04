Virat Kohli leaves Ahmedabad, Anushka Sharma beams with pride in first outing after IPL 2025 win. Watch

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted at the airport

On Wednesday, Anushka and Virat were snapped arriving at Ahmedabad's airport, surrounded by heavy security as they made their way inside the airport. The moment marked their first public appearance together post-win.

At the airport, Anushka rocked a stylish look in a white top and light blue jeans, paired with shades, as she flashed a wide smile. Meanwhile, Virat complemented her in a bold red T-shirt and crisp white trousers.

Virat was caught on camera adjusting his bag on top of his trolley bag. In another clip, he's seen chatting with Anushka, who had a smile on her face throughout the video.

Anushka has been in the spotlight since the win on Tuesday, from her joyful moments with Virat in the field to Virat dedicating the win to her.

After winning the match, speaking to broadcasters Star Sports, Virat said that Anushka, who was raised in Bengaluru, has been ‘supporting RCB since 2014’. Virat said, “It’s been 11 years for her as well, you know. Relentlessly coming to games, watching tough games, watching us just miss out. What your life partner does for you to be able to play, and the sacrifices, and the commitment, and just backing you through thick and thin, is something you can’t explain in words. Only when you play professionally, you understand the amount of things that go on behind the scenes, and what they go through as well."

RCB wins IPL 2025 trophy

After 18 years, Virat finally got his hands on the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to win their maiden IPL title. In the IPL 2025 final, RCB posted 190/9 in the allotted twenty overs. Virat Kohli top-scored for the franchise with a knock of 43 off 35 balls. After the match came to an end, Virat broke down and he struggled to fight back tears. The entire RCB squad came up to him to celebrate the victory.