Vyjayanthimala presents PM Modi with shawl as they meet in Chennai. See pics

Prime minister Narendra Modi met veteran actor Vyjayanthimala in Chennai. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, PM Modi shared pictures from his meeting with Vyjayanthimala. (Also Read | Hema Malini calls Vyjayanthimala a role model, shares pics from their Chennai meeting) PM Modi shared photos after meeting Vyjayanthimala.

PM Modi meets Vyjayanthimala

In the first picture, PM Modi can be seen greeting Vyjayanthimala with folded hands as she wrapped a cream coloured shawl around him. She wore a cream and golden saree for the meeting. They sat together in a room during a discussion in another photo.

PM pens note

Sharing the pictures, PM Modi wrote, "Glad to have met Vyjayanthimala ji in Chennai. She has just been conferred the Padma Vibhushan and is admired across India for her exemplary contribution to the world of Indian cinema." Rescting to the post, a person wrote, "What a delightful encounter! Congrats to Vyjayanthimala ji on receiving the Padma Vibhushan, a well-deserved recognition for her remarkable contributions to Indian cinema."

Fans react to pics

"These are the true artists of the classics Legend Shrimati Vyjayanthimala ji - a legendary Bharatnatyam dancer and phenomenal actress," tweeted an X user. A fan said, "Her contributions to Bharatanatyam are even greater. She is undoubtedly the greatest exponent of the art form."

On the eve of Republic Day 2024, Padma Awards 2024 were announced. Vyjayanthimala was conferred the Padma Vibhushan, the nation's second-highest civilian award.

Hema Malini recently met Vyjayanthimala

Recently, actor Hema Malini also met Vyjayanthimala at her residence. Taking to Instagram, Hema shared a series of pictures of herself with the actor. Vyjayanthimala wore a yellow saree while Hema was dressed in a green suit. "Most memorable day of my life - meeting my role model, the icon Vyjayanthimala along with her lovely family at her Chennai residence yesterday," Hema had captioned the post.

She had also said, "She is so full of life, still so full of dance in her. She talks dance, lives dance and has a glow and aura around her. I was in as much awe as I was many years ago! Had a nostalgic discussion about her stint in films and her experiences in the industry. One has to learn a lot from her. It was a great moment for me to have been given so much love by this lovely lady - beautiful inside and out."

About Vyjayanthimala

Vyjayanthimala made her screen debut at the age of 16 with the Tamil film Vaazhkai (1949). Her Hindi cinema debut was with Bahar (1951). She achieved her breakthrough with the romance Nagin (1954). Devdas, Sangam, Madhumanti and Naya Daur are some of her iconic films. She was last seen in the 1970 film Ganwaar.

