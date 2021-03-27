Waheeda Rahman says Bharatanatyam guru made her kundali before taking her as a student

Actor Waheeda Rahman appeared as a special guest on Dance Deewane 3. The actor joined the three judges - actor Madhuri Dixit, and choreographers Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia - for a Holi special episode. During the episode, the veteran actor opened up about the hurdles she faced before she was accepted as a student by her Bharatanatyam teacher.

The Guide star revealed that when she was in Chennai, she wanted to learn Bharatanatyam from a renowned teacher, Guru Tiruchendur Meenakshi Sundaram Pillai. However, he refused to take her under his wings at first.

"Mere ek dost the, unko maine kaha 'maine inhi se seekhna hai'. Toh unhone kaha, 'nahi, main inko nahi sikha sakta.' Magar kyun nahi sikha sakte? 'Kyunki ladki musalmaan hai.' Toh usse kya taluq hai, musalmaan ho ya Christian ho ya Hindu ho? Nahi wo apne bhaav jo hai - padam hote, varnam hota hai - wo nahi kar payegi (I had told a friend that I want to learn the dance form from the renowned Guru. He refused to teach me. 'But why can't you teach?' 'Because she is a Muslim.' 'But what does it have to do with being a Muslim or a Christian?' 'No, she won't be able to emote the nuances - the padam and varmans)," Waheeda recalled on the show.

"Maine bahut zidd ki, mere dost ko bhejti rahi, mere mummy ke dost ko, toh kehne lage, 'acha uski kundali le aao.' Toh humane kaha hum logo mein kundali banate nahi hai. Toh bole, 'acha, ye toh badi problem hai. Toh acha chalo iska birth date do, main apne se kundali banta hoon.' Toh unhone kundali banayi. Toh bole, 'Arre, yeh toh bahi tajoob ki baat hai. Ye kundali dikhati hai ki ye ladki meri akhri aur sabse achi student hogi (I was adament, kept sending my friend to him, my mother's friend. Then he asked, 'okay, bring her kundali.' We said that in our culture, the concept of kundali isn't there. He said, 'okay, this could be a problem. You give me her birth date and I shall make it.' After he made it, he said, 'oh, this is astonishing. The kundali reveals she will be my last and best student)," Waheeda revealed.

During her visit to the sets, Waheeda was also seen performing to 'Paan Khaaye Saiyyan Humaro', from Teesri Kasam, with Madhuri and shared a video on Instagram. The video received love from Dia Mirza, Mouni Roy and several fans.

