Wamiqa Gabbi admits pay disparity exists in Bollywood: ‘Reasoning is that a male actor can pull more audience’

Actor Wamiqa Gabbi called out the pay gap in the film industry. In a new interview, she questioned why male actors' fees aren't scrutinised or reduced when their films flop, while women often bear the brunt of criticism and pay cuts. Also read: Here's how Shah Rukh Khan reacted when Wamiqa Gabbi told him 'nas kat lungi' at first meeting Wamiqa was recently seen in Bhool Chuk Maaf opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Wamiqa Gabbi calls out pay gap

During a conversation with Zoom, Wamiqa spoke about the issue of pay disparity in the industry, saying women continue to be paid less than their male counterparts.

“The fact that pay disparity exists doesn’t consume me, but there is this feeling that you’re a woman and you will be paid less and that is how it is. The reasoning is that a male actor can pull that much audience, but you can’t make a film without the heroine. I don’t understand the logic behind this. Sometimes, they take a hero and pay a lot of money, and then the film doesn’t work. Why doesn’t their fees get affected?" Wamiqa said.

And the actor is finding her own way to fight back against the pay gap. She added, “I want to find different ways to earn that money. I wish to do it in a creative way where I feel happier and decrease that pay gap for myself. I can’t deny this fact that pay disparity is there. Not every ‘male-centric’ film can do without the female lead."

Wamiqa’s latest project

Wamiqa was recently seen in Bhool Chuk Maaf opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film also stars Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra and Ishtiyak Khan. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films. Bhool Chuk Maaf revolves around a soon-to-be-married man who realises that he is stuck in a time loop and keeps reliving the day before his wedding. Directed by Karan Sharma, the romantic comedy film was released on May 23.

Next, she will be seen in Dil Ka Darwaza Khol Na Darling, Bhooth Bangla and Goodachari 2.