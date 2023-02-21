Wamiqa Gabbi: Short films are the perfect choice at the moment

For actor Wamiqa Gabbi, working with actor Ishaan Khatter on her last project turned out to be more of a learning class, with some of his dancing skills rubbing off on her.

In fact, Gabbi recently took to social media to share a rehearsal video with Khatter for a song sequence of her short film, Fursat, for which she had to train to learn contemporary dance. She learnt the dance form in just 8 days, and she is thankful to Khatter for inspiration.

“I have to confess his dancing skills are something which I would like to imbibe and learn for myself. That is something which has stayed with me even days after working with him,” says Gabbi.

She adds, “I’m honestly surprised of how quickly I managed to get into learning this. But I’m grateful to an amazing team. Who patiently taught me and trained me. It was such an artistic gratification for me to learn something so out of the ordinary. And that’s the beauty of getting into a character when you get to learn something brand new. I was busy shuffling between projects and I had minimal time in hand. I think I honestly surprised myself because learning a dance form as technical and complex as contemporary isn’t easy. And I’m grateful I could execute this and embody it”.

Talking of her bonding with Khatter, she says, “Ishaan is a bundle of energy to be around. Not just that he is very easy going and it felt at easy and at home shooting with him. I think given the limited time we had because of our mutual support, we can build a genuine chemistry on screen. He always has something to say or he is always curious to learn something new. His energy could rub off on you, and since most of the parts of the movie are dances, it helped me keep my energy levels up.”

After starring in Modern Love: Mumbai, Grahan, 83, she explored a new format of storytelling by starring in a short project, Fursat. And she admits that experimentation is the key to versatility.

“With the growing digital market and the audience’s rising interest in watching films online, short films are the perfect choice for an artist today. A story that is told in just 20-30 minutes and if it still manages to hit a chord in you or excites you is always worth a watch, and is exciting to do,” she ends, with a promise to keep experimenting in her craft.