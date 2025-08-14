War 2 box office collection day 1 (updated live): With lukewarm reviews, Hritik Roshan, Jr NTR's film lags behind Coolie

War 2 box office collection day 1 (updated live): Ayan Mukerji’s Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2 was released in theatres on 14 August, clashing with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie. According to the trade website Sacnilk, the YRF Spy Universe film is lagging behind its competitor as of 2 PM. (Follow live updates on Coolie and War 2 release) War 2 box office collection day 1 (updated live): Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan headline the spy thriller.

War 2 box office collection @ 2 PM

According to the trade website, War 2 has collected ₹17.07 crore net in India, as of 3 PM on Thursday. Comparatively, Coolie has made ₹28.33 crore net in the same time. War 2 showed an overall Hindi occupancy of 16.37%, Telugu occupancy of 74.68% and Tamil occupancy of 27.85% at the time of writing. Interestingly, War 2 showed higher occupancy in Chennai (69%) and Hyderabad (50%) as of Thursday afternoon, when compared to Mumbai or NCR (both 14%).

Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR on War 2 spoilers

Hrithik, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani had taken part in limited promotions for War 2 ahead of the film’s release, choosing to keep the story under wraps. Ahead of the film’s release, Hrithik and Jr NTR even urged fans not to leak the spoilers from the film. “War 2 has been made with a lot of love, a lot of time and a lot of passion. The best way to experience this cinematic spectacle is in the theatres as the constant twists and turns of this dramatic story unfold in front of your eyes,” said Hrithik in a press release.

Tarak echoed his sentiment and said, “When someone comes to the theatres to watch War 2, they should feel the same amount of joy, thrill, and entertainment as you have felt watching War 2 for the first time. Spoilers are no fun, and they hugely impact the film-watching experience. Please give us a lot of love and let the story of War 2 be a secret to everyone. We are counting on you.”

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 hit film War, which was directed by Siddharth Anand. Hrithik reprises his role as RAW agent Kabir as he faces off against Jr NTR’s elite operative named Vikram. Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor play key roles in the film. War 2 is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films.