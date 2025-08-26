Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
War 2 worldwide box office day 12: Hrithik, Jr NTR film earns 343 cr, will it surpass its prequel War's collection?

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, has grossed ₹343.75 crore globally in 12 days, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. 

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s action spectacle War 2 has stormed the global box office, collecting a massive 343.75 crore worldwide in just 12 days, according to Sacnilk. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, the film is part of YRF’s growing Spy Universe.

War 2 is part of YRF's expansive spy universe.
Will War 2 surpass War's collection?

As of now, War 2 has earned approximately 343.75 crore worldwide in its first 12 days, which is a strong start but still significantly behind the 475 crore lifetime worldwide gross of the original War (2019).

Given the usual box office trends, here collections tend to drop after the initial weeks, it looks unlikely that War 2 will surpass the original War’s lifetime worldwide total unless there’s a strong, unexpected surge in the coming weeks.

War 2's domestic performance

While global numbers remain strong, the film’s domestic momentum has seen a gradual decline. According to early estimates from Sacnilk, War 2 earned 1.66 crore (India net) on its 12th day, bringing the total domestic collection to 223.66 crore across all languages.

War 2 opened with a bang on Day 1, earning 52 crore, largely driven by the Hindi ( 29 crore) and Telugu ( 22.75 crore) versions. Day 2 brought an even higher collection of 57.85 crore, but the film experienced a sharp drop over the weekend, with 33.25 crore on Saturday and 32.65 crore on Sunday. On Monday (Day 12), the film earned 1.66 crore, pushing the India net total to 223.66 crore. The Hindi version dominates the share with 150.4 crore, followed by Telugu at 52.2 crore, while Tamil contributed marginally.

About War 2

Despite underperforming in terms of sustainability, War 2 remains one of the biggest openers of the year. The film stars Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as Kabir, alongside NT Rama Rao Jr. and Kiara Advani. With its post-credit scene teasing the next film in the franchise, Alpha, YRF continues to build its ambitious Spy Universe following Pathaan and the Tiger series.

