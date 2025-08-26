War 2 worldwide box office day 12: Hrithik, Jr NTR film earns 343 cr, will it surpass its prequel War's collection?

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s action spectacle War 2 has stormed the global box office, collecting a massive ₹343.75 crore worldwide in just 12 days, according to Sacnilk. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, the film is part of YRF’s growing Spy Universe. War 2 is part of YRF's expansive spy universe.

Will War 2 surpass War's collection?

As of now, War 2 has earned approximately ₹343.75 crore worldwide in its first 12 days, which is a strong start but still significantly behind the ₹475 crore lifetime worldwide gross of the original War (2019).

Given the usual box office trends, here collections tend to drop after the initial weeks, it looks unlikely that War 2 will surpass the original War’s lifetime worldwide total unless there’s a strong, unexpected surge in the coming weeks.

War 2's domestic performance

While global numbers remain strong, the film’s domestic momentum has seen a gradual decline. According to early estimates from Sacnilk, War 2 earned ₹1.66 crore (India net) on its 12th day, bringing the total domestic collection to ₹223.66 crore across all languages.

War 2 opened with a bang on Day 1, earning ₹52 crore, largely driven by the Hindi ( ₹29 crore) and Telugu ( ₹22.75 crore) versions. Day 2 brought an even higher collection of ₹57.85 crore, but the film experienced a sharp drop over the weekend, with ₹33.25 crore on Saturday and ₹32.65 crore on Sunday. On Monday (Day 12), the film earned ₹1.66 crore, pushing the India net total to ₹223.66 crore. The Hindi version dominates the share with ₹150.4 crore, followed by Telugu at ₹52.2 crore, while Tamil contributed marginally.

About War 2

Despite underperforming in terms of sustainability, War 2 remains one of the biggest openers of the year. The film stars Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as Kabir, alongside NT Rama Rao Jr. and Kiara Advani. With its post-credit scene teasing the next film in the franchise, Alpha, YRF continues to build its ambitious Spy Universe following Pathaan and the Tiger series.