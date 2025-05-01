Was Ajay Devgn Bollywood's first star to own a private jet? Actor reveals the truth

Rumours have long been circulating in Bollywood about Ajay Devgn being the first star to own a private jet. The actor, who is back on screens with Raid 2, has now spoken out about these claims, setting the record straight. Also read: Ajay Devgn says Bollywood is now filled with ‘boys’ and not ‘men’: ‘You don't see a dominating personality’ Ajay Devgn is back on screen with Raid 2.

Ajay Devgn responds to the rumours

The actor looked back at the rumours around his life when he appeared in an episode of BookMyShow Unscripted on YouTube.

During the conversation, Ajay was quizzed about various speculations surrounding him, including the claim that he was the first actor in Bollywood to purchase a private jet.

To which, Ajay, who is married to Kajol, laughed and said, “No, not at all. I was planning to buy it and had secured one deal too. But it didn’t go through. So, it is not true.”

The Singham actor was also asked about the buzz that Kabir Singh was first offered to him instead of Shahid Kapoor. He denied it with a curt “no”.

In the middle of the chat, the host brought up the belief that he doesn’t like to give interviews. To which, Ajay said, “Yeh rumour nai hai (this is not a rumour). Because I am an introvert. I believe that my work will speak for itself. You don’t need to talk too much. I have been like this since the start. Initially, people told me that I was in the wrong profession. It requires me to be an extrovert and talk about my work. But I felt that I wanted to do my work my way... Rest, it is up to God. Now, I feel jo kiya thik hi kiya (Now, I think my decision was right)".

About Raid 2

Raid 2 is a crime thriller film directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The film is a sequel to the 2018 hit Raid and sees Ajay Devgn reprising his role as IRS officer Amay Patnaik, tracking another white-collar crime. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh as the main antagonist, and Vaani Kapoor has replaced Ileana D'Cruz as Ajay's wife. The film was released in cinemas on May 1.

According to a review by Hindustan Times, Ajay “reprises his familiar screen persona, bearing a noticeable resemblance to his recent role in Shaitaan. Nevertheless, his dependable presence works, and the face off between his stoic Amay and Riteish's Dada bhai is quite effective”.

“The film's strengths lie in the face-off between Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, and in Riteish's fiery antagonist. On the other hand, his downfall feels too effortless, and the second half drags," added the review.