‘We are artists, not factory products’: Pankaj Tripathi supports Arijit Singh's decision to quit playback singing

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has extended his support to singer Arijit Singh, days after his decision to quit playback singing. Speaking with NDTV, Pankaj stressed the importance of taking frequent breaks, "as being an artist is demanding." He also said they are artists, not products. Pankaj Tripathi talked about Arijit Singh and his decision to quit playback singing.

Pankaj Tripathi supports Arijit Singh's decision to quit playback singing Pankaj Tripathi highlighted that slowing down is necessary for an artist to be able to do something new. "You need a break to reinvent yourself. It's important to take frequent breaks or slow down, as being an artist is a demanding job. Only then will an artist be able to do something new. We are not factory products," the actor said.

"We aren't like those 1,000 copies of matchboxes that a factory produces every day. We are artists, not products... Bahut bhaag-daud hai (There's a lot of running around). Every actor has to struggle and sacrifice a lot to reach where they are today. You should be excited to go on set. And the motivation for that excitement keeps changing again and again," added Pankaj.

What did Arijit say about quitting playback singing Arijit's decision to step away from playback singing left fans as well as celebrities in shock. Last month, Arijit announced that he would no longer take up new assignments as a playback vocalist, bringing an end to a "wonderful" journey.

In a message shared with his fans on Instagram, Arijit expressed gratitude for the love he has received over the years. "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," he wrote in his post.