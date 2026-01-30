What to watch this weekend on OTT: From Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, Nivin Pauly's Sarvam Maya to Bridgerton Season 4

Marvel’s Wonder Man

Marvel enters the OTT fray with Wonder Man this week. This eight‑episode limited series from Marvel Studios offers a quirky, character‑driven take on the superhero genre, following struggling actor Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul‑Mateen II) as he vies for a role in a superhero reboot while secretly possessing ionic energy–based powers. Alongside him, veteran Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley) adds humour and depth to the narrative, making the show a blend of action, satire and Hollywood commentary rather than traditional superhero spectacle. The series premiered on January 28 and is now streaming on JioHotstar.