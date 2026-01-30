What to watch this weekend on OTT: From Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, Nivin Pauly's Sarvam Maya to Bridgerton Season 4
What to watch this weekend on OTT: Psychological thriller Daldal and horror-comedy Sarvam Maya also premiere, alongside Bridgerton's Season 4 Part 1.
What to watch this weekend on OTT: This weekend’s OTT slate offers a packed mix of thrillers, comedy, action and romantic drama, giving viewers plenty of reasons to tune in across Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. From high‑octane spy action to supernatural comedy, there’s something for every taste.
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar
After smashing box‑office records with more than ₹1,000 crore globally, Ranveer Singh’s epic spy thriller Dhurandhar makes its digital premiere on Netflix on 30 January. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film follows undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi as he infiltrates a powerful gang in Pakistan’s Lyari, navigating terror networks, political intrigue and deadly conspiracies. The ensemble also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun.
Marvel’s Wonder Man
Marvel enters the OTT fray with Wonder Man this week. This eight‑episode limited series from Marvel Studios offers a quirky, character‑driven take on the superhero genre, following struggling actor Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul‑Mateen II) as he vies for a role in a superhero reboot while secretly possessing ionic energy–based powers. Alongside him, veteran Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley) adds humour and depth to the narrative, making the show a blend of action, satire and Hollywood commentary rather than traditional superhero spectacle. The series premiered on January 28 and is now streaming on JioHotstar.
Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista’s The Wrecking Crew
Action and comedy collide in The Wrecking Crew, starring Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista as estranged half‑brothers. This action‑comedy pits a loose‑cannon detective against his disciplined Navy SEAL sibling as they reunite to uncover the truth behind their father’s mysterious death. Their investigation leads them into dangerous crime syndicates and explosive set pieces, offering light‑hearted thrills for fans of big‑screen action. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video on January 28.
Bhumi Pednekar’s Daldal
Daldal arrives on Prime Video as a gritty psychological crime thriller. Starring Bhumi Pednekar as DCP Rita Ferreira, the series follows her relentless pursuit of a serial killer terrorising Mumbai. As she battles the case, Rita also confronts personal trauma and systemic corruption, making for a tense and layered storytelling experience. The series, which also stars Sandeep Kulkarni, Prateek Pachauri, Aditya Rawal and Ananth Mahadevan, premiered on Prime on January 30.
Nivin Pauly’s Sarvam Maya
Adding a lighter touch to the weekend roster is Sarvam Maya, a Malayalam horror‑comedy now streaming on JioHotstar. Nivin Pauly stars as Prabhendu, an atheist musician turned reluctant priest who encounters a quirky ‘Gen‑Z ghost’ after a botched exorcism. Their unlikely bond blends humour with deeper themes of faith, grief and human connection.
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1
One of Netflix’s most popular franchises returns with Season 4, Part 1 of Bridgerton. This instalment shifts the spotlight to Benedict Bridgerton, the second Bridgerton sibling who's long avoided settling down and has lived a more carefree, artistic life. Season 4 of Bridgerton introduces new characters as Benedict Bridgerton’s love story unfolds.
Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), a clever maid disguised as the Lady in Silver, captures Benedict’s attention, while her stepmother, Lady Araminta Gun (Katie Leung), schemes to arrange advantageous matches for her daughters. Other additions include Rosamund Li and Posy Li, Sophie’s allies and family, as well as new household staff like Irma, Alfie, and Hazel, enriching the Regency world of romance and intrigue.
Based on Julia Quinn’s An Offer from a Gentleman, the season blends Regency‑era romance, clever wit and lavish drama.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a journalist with 15+ years in magazines, newspapers, and digital media. Experienced in covering general news, lifestyle, and entertainment with a sharp eye for detail and compelling storytelling.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.