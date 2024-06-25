When a young Aamir Khan explained the meaning of his son's name Junaid, said this person suggested it first. Watch

Aamir Khan's eldest son Junaid Khan is basking in the attention for his acting debut in Maharaj, which released on Netflix after some controversy. Aamir had once explained the meaning of the name and who from his family suggested it in the first place. In an old interview with Lehren India, Aamir had talked about Junaid and shared how happy he was with the name. (Also read: Junaid Khan on receiving ‘satisfying’ response for his debut film Maharaj: All's well that ends well) Aamir Khan talked about the name of his first son Junaid Khan.

What Aamir said

In a snippet from the old interview which has now resurfaced on X, Aamir said, “Mere bacche ka jo naam hein, woh sabse pehle meri choti sister jo he Farhat [Khan] unhone suggest kiya. Naam unhone rakha Junaid. Aur yakinan Ammi, Abbajaan bahot khush hai. This is the first grandchild. Pehla pota hai woh unke liye. Sabhi bahut khush hai family mein. Mein bhi bahot khush hu (The name of my child was first suggested by my youngest sister Farhat. And my parents were very happy. He is their first grandchild. I am also very happy)!”

'Naam pe bahot discussion hua'

He further explained the meaning of the name and added, "Naam pe bahot discussion hua. Kahin mahino se hum naam dhund rahe the. Lekin finally ye naam hum sabko bahut pasand aya. Junaid ka matlab he ‘Warrior.’ It is an Arabic word. Jun spear ko kehte hei, bhala. Toh ladai mein jo sabse samne soldier hota hein, jo sabse jyada dangerous position mein hota hein, woh junaid hota hai (There was a lot of discussion on the name. It went on for several months. Then finally we decided on Junaid and liked it very much. It means Warrior. Jun is spear, that is used by the fighter who stands at the very front of the war. It is the most dangerous position, and that is Junaid)."

Junaid is the first child of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta. They also have a daughter named Ira Khan. Aamir and Reena were married for 16 years before the two decided to get a divorce. Aamir then married for the second time, with filmmaker Kiran Rao but the two got divorced after 15 years of marriage. They have a son, Azad Rao Khan.

Maharaj is based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862 and directed by Siddharth P Malhotra. The flm features Junaid as reformer and journalist Karsandas Mulji, and also stars Sharvari and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chadha. He will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par.