Ira Khan shares video on Father's Day of Aamir Khan getting emotional while singing at her wedding. Watch

Ira Khan marked the occasion of Father’s Day by dropping an unseen video from her wedding which shows her father and actor Aamir Khan getting really emotional while singing Babul Ki Duayen Leti Ja. The video comes with a special message from her father. It is believed that Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan met during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Ira, in collaboration with a photo studio, took to Instagram to share the special moments from her wedding with the world, while wishing Aamir on father’s day.

Wedding memories

The four-minute video starts with the Dangal actor welcoming guests to his daughter’s sangeet evening. He is seen sitting in a garden at Ira’s wedding, where he passed on some wisdom to his daughter.

He is seen mentioning how she “kind of grew quite fast, much faster than” him. He admitted that he has learnt a lot from her over the past few years, saying, “I think I have learned a lot over the years, especially over these last three years.”

The video then shows Aamir singing songs like Phoolon Ka Taron Ka and Aa Chalke Tujhe with Kiran Rao and their son Azad. He is seen getting emotional while singing Babul Ki Duayen Leti Ja, which also makes Ira cry at her wedding.

The clip ends with Ira and Aamir applying identical henna at the mehendi ceremony, with Aamir saying, “It’s so nice to see them with their warm energy and playfulness.”

The big fat wedding

It is believed that Nupur and Ira met during the COVID-19 lockdown. The duo got engaged in November last year.

Ira married her Nupur in a traditional Christian wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on January 10. They solemnised their relationship via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra in Mumbai on January 3. They also hosted a wedding reception on January 13.

At that time, Aamir had posed with his whole family at the reception held at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), including the newlyweds, Aamir's son and upcoming actor Junaid Khan, first wife Reena Dutta, nephew Imran Khan, sister Nikhat Khan, son Azad Rao Khan, and Nupur's family. Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao was missing from the reception as she was reportedly unwell.

Among other celebs, who graced the reception, included Aamir's Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker, Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Naga Chaitanya, his Dil Chahta Hai director Farhan Akhtar (with wife and actor Shibani Dandekar), his Dil Dhadakne Do director Zoya Akhtar, his Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak co-star Juhi Chawla, as well as Shah Rukh Khan and interior-designer wife Gauri Khan.