When Aishwarya Rai said her husband ‘doesn’t need to be drop-dead gorgeous' but have these qualities. Watch

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai is celebrating her 52nd birthday today (1 November). The actor has always mesmerised audiences with her beauty, confidence, and work. She is now happily married to Abhishek Bachchan and is also a proud mother. However, in an old interview, Aishwarya spoke about wanting to ‘rise in love’ and revealed the qualities she desired in her future husband, and fans believe Abhishek ticks all the boxes. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walks for L'Oreal Paris show "Liberte, Egalite, Sororite" (Liberty, Equality, Sisterhood), as part of the Paris Fashion Week. (AFP)

Aishwarya Rai on qualities she wants in her husband

In a 1999 interview with Anuradha Prasad on her show Let’s Talk, Aishwarya discussed the kind of relationship she wanted and listed the qualities she hoped to find in her spouse.

She said, “Like normal girls, we love to dream aloud. I’m not into the whole ‘has to look drop-dead gorgeous’ idea, because that’s not all. I may sound cliché, but like all girls — or probably human beings — I want a certain degree of sensitivity, faith, honesty, and a sense of humour in my spouse. You want a certain amicability, someone who is a people’s person. I can’t say one should live a certain way, because I hope whoever meets me eventually doesn’t have a preconceived idea of me based on what they see here or on screen.”

When asked if she had ever fallen in love, Aishwarya replied, “No, but I hope to rise in love. Love as an emotion is very beautiful, and we are fortunate to have this gift. But I think we have to be sensitive enough to feel it. You’ve got to give as much as you take from it. Love is a very broad, subjective emotion, and I’ve been blessed with this gift — I thank God for it.”

Fans have been reacting emotionally to the resurfaced clip. One fan commented, “Coming to what she wants in a partner, AB ticks a lot of the boxes. She’s a wounded soul and has gone into a shell, but who’s to say she’s not happy?” Another wrote, “Abhishek is everything she talked about in this interview… So glad she ended up with him.” A third fan said, “Looks like she’s talking about AB,” while another added, “Man, it’s so therapeutic to hear her talk. She and the likes of Sushmita Sen are sensitive, sensible, articulate, intelligent, and oh-so-beautiful.”

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s marriage

Abhishek and Aishwarya first met while working together on Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke (2000) and Kuch Naa Kaho (2003), but it was during the making of Guru (2007) that their bond truly deepened. Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya after the film’s premiere in New York, and she said yes. The couple tied the knot on 20 April 2007 in an intimate ceremony at the Bachchan residence, Prateeksha, in Mumbai, attended by close family and friends. They have always kept their personal life private and away from social media attention. The couple are proud parents to their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai’s recent work

Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan II, directed by Mani Ratnam. The film emerged as a major box office success. Abhishek Bachchan also heaped praise on Aishwarya’s performance, writing on X (formerly Twitter):“#PS2 is simply FANTASTIC!!! At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team — #ManiRatnam @chiyaan @trishtrashers @actor_jayamravi @Karthi_Offl and the rest of the cast and crew. And so, so proud of Mrs — her best by far. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan.”

The film, which also featured Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi in lead roles, grossed ₹344.63 crore worldwide. Aishwarya is yet to announce her next project.