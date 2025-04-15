When Akshaye Khanna had a wise response to ‘not becoming a superstar like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’ question

Akshaye on not becoming a superstar

When asked why he couldn't become a star despite having delivered iconic films like Dil Chahta Hai, Border, Taal, Akshaye said, “As an actor, your films make you superstars. You need Gadar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Hum Aapke Hain Koun! Then you become a superstar. You can't do anything. You can just try from your side. If you get those films in your destiny then it happens. Imagine I am a businessman, and I have a 500 crore business. Now, until I become Ratan Tata or Dhirubhai Ambani, will I not be successful? Jab tak main Shah Rukh Khan nahi banunga, maine successs dekha hi nahi? star bana hi nahi? (Until I become Shah Rukh Khan, won't I see success or become a star?)”

Akshaye Khanna expressed that in a country of over 120 crore people, only about 15 to 20 individuals are fortunate enough to become lead actors, questioning what more one could possibly want. He added that if being a part of the industry required constant reinvention, attending every party, giving numerous interviews, or engaging in controversies to stay relevant, he would rather choose to step away from the industry than change himself.

Akshaye addresses comparison with other stars

When asked if he ever feels disappointed that despite being such good actor, he couldn't be a star but others became superstars. He said, "No, never. Kya nahi diya bhagwan ne mujhe (What has god not given me). There is a perception that I live in a cocoon, and if you compare me with some other actors, you'll definitely feel I am in a cocoon. I am not too flamboyant, uss kisam ka aadmi main nahi hun (I am not that type of person)."

Akshaye Khanna’s recent and upcoming work

Akshaye recently appeared as Emperor Aurangzeb in Laxman Utekar’s Chhaava. The historical action film, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, also starred Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, with Dia Mirza, Ashutosh Rana, and Vineet Kumar Singh in pivotal parts. It became the highest-grossing film of the year so far, collecting ₹806.45 crore worldwide at the box office.

He will next be seen in Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and others in key roles and is currently under production.