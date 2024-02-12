When Alia Bhatt called Valentine's Day ‘overrated’, opened up about a bad date

Alia Bhatt has had enough of the craze around Valentine's Day. The actor had shared that she finds Valentine's Day ‘overrated’ when she had come on the celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan a decade ago. (Also read: When Ranbir Kapoor wished his ‘two loves’ Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha on Valentine’s Day. Watch) Alia Bhatt talked about Valentine's Day on Koffee with Karan in 2014.

What Alia said about Valentine's Day

In the episode that aired in 2014, Alia appeared on the show with actor Parineeti Chopra. When Karan asked them about being single, Alia shared that she is okay to be single but feels bad when it's a holiday and she is surrounded by couples. She then added, “Valentine's Day is really overrated!”

When Karan said that she was saying so because she doesn't have a boyfriend, Alia said, “No! Valentine's Day and New Year's. Once my boyfriend took me out on Valentine's Day and he didn't talk to me the whole time. So I think it is overrated.”

More details

When Karan and Parineeti asked why and wanted to know what exactly happened, Alia added, "Didn't do anything, we were just small. We were young." Parineeti interrupted with a joke and said, “I think that's why he didn't talk to you because you didn't do anything!”

Cut to now, ten years later! Alia is now married to actor Ranbir Kapoor. The two tied the knot in April 2022 after dating for some years while shooting Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva. Alia announced her pregnancy in June 2022. On November 6, last year, the actor-couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, named Raha.

Alia recently won her fifth Best Actress Filmfare award for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. She will be seen next in Jigra, which is being directed by Vasan Bala. Alia also has Love and War in the pipeline, which reunites her with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

