When Alia Bhatt read lines from Ranbir Kapoor's Wake Up Sid with a tissue in her hand during SOTY audition, watch

Alia Bhatt has become a bankable star in just nine years. The actor began her journey with Student of the Year, in 2012, and has starred in a number of movies since. Her biggest hits include the Dulhania series, Highway, Raazi and Udta Punjab.

However, not many might know that Alia auditioned for Student of the Year by reading lines from her now-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's film Wake Up Sid. A clip of her audition was previously released by Dharma Productions.

In the video, Alia dressed in a casual black and white ensemble, and read lines from the film. She was reenacting the scene in which Konkana Sensharma and Ranbir meet for the first time at a college party. While she effortlessly recreated the scene, Alia held a rolled-up tissue paper in her hand and sniffed between lines, as though she was having a cold on that particular day.

Besides the scene, Alia also danced to Bahara, from Sonam Kapoor and Imran Khan's film I Hate Love Storys. Watch the clip below:

Alia wasn't the only one who auditioned for the role. Karan Johar, in an interview with PTI in 2012, revealed that there were 400 other actors who auditioned for her role. "We screen tested over 400 girls from across Mumbai and other cities. This is when Niranjan Iyengar told me that Mahesh Bhatt's daughter Alia was raring to go and she could just be the right fit for the film. I did her test and was convinced that she had this X factor that could work for the film," he said.

"The only thing that I had to ask her was to lose weight. Since she had a few extra kilos on her, she was assigned a dietician as well as trainer. She worked for full three months and came back all slim and ready to face the camera," he added. Student of the Year also marked the debut of Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan.