When Hugh Jackman tried to flirt with Aishwarya Rai in a very 'smart' way in front of his wife during India visit. Watch

Not just Aishwarya Rai's fans but also international stars agree that she is the most beautiful woman in the world. Recently, Kim Kardashian called her a ‘queen’, which made us revisit the time with even Australian actor Hugh Jackman had showered her with praises. (Also read: Kim Kardashian hails 'queen' Aishwarya Rai, clicks selfie with her at Ambani wedding; also poses with Ranveer Singh) Aishwarya Rai and Hugh Jackman shared a stage at FICCI Frames in 2011.

Hugh Jackman's India visit

Back in 2011, Hugh Jackman visited India with his now ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness. He was honoured by the FICCI Frames team for his contribution to cinema. Ace director Yash Chopra and Aishwarya Rai presented him with a Lord Ganesha idol and he accepted it with an open heart.

After accepting the gift, Hugh said, "Thank you, Aish. I was told I was going to be introduced by the most beautiful actress in the world and I thought it was going to be my wife. And I say that because I am a very smart man and also because my wife is sitting in the front row.

“But Aish, thank you very much. You are indeed a very beautiful actress. Not the most beautiful actress (pointing to his wife) but a very beautiful actress. But thank you to FICCI for having us here. It is a dream for us to be here in Mumbai, India. We've longed to come here.”

Fans love his smart comment

Fans loved how smartly Hugh navigated complimenting Aishwarya while also being loving towards Deborra. “You praise Ash , you win her heart and her fans. But you praise your wife in front of her you win all the women’s hearts,” wrote a fan on Instagram, reacting to the video. “Bro was saving himself from argument,” wrote another. “Such a thorough gentleman apart from being a terrific actor,” said another fan.

Hugh had a great time at the awards show where he danced with Shah Rukh Khan and Vidya Balan on stage. He even said, “I am a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan and I loved his film My Name is Khan. I want to do a sequel to this film and that will be called My Name is Jackman and I am not a tourist,” he joked in a reference to the My Name Is Khan tag line, “And I am not a terrorist.”

Hugh and Deborra divorced in September last year after 28 years together. He was last seen in last week's release, Deadpool and Wolverine with Ryan Reynolds.