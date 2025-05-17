When Kareena Kapoor reacted to being called ‘ultimate insider’: Same people pointing fingers are making nepotistic stars

As more star kids step into the spotlight, the nepotism debate in Bollywood continues to intensify, with young actors frequently facing harsh criticism for their performances. Back in 2021, Kareena Kapoor addressed nepotism in an interview with Mojo Story, where she reflected on being labelled the "ultimate insider" and a "privileged girl." (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor scolds Jeh for not holding hands during outing, fans defend her: ‘She’s just being a mum’) Kareena Kapoor once talked about nepotism in Bollywood.

Kareena Kapoor on nepotism in Bollywood

When asked about her thoughts on being called the "ultimate insider" and the "ultimate privileged girl", Kareena said, "We are not used to understanding what the situation is; we are used to just attacking people, whether they are from a privileged background or whether they are elitist. I think it’s this idea that if someone has a name, fame, money, success — it’s bad. The larger picture is not being looked at. Honestly, I want to say that my 21 years of working would not have happened with just nepotism — it’s not possible."

Kareena pointed out that being a star kid doesn’t guarantee success in the film industry. She said there are many examples of superstar children who haven’t been able to make a mark. She acknowledged that it’s natural for a doctor to want their child to become a doctor, and similarly, people in Bollywood may hope for their children to follow in their footsteps. She added that Bollywood celebrities often become easy targets because their lives and opinions make for an "interesting watch".

Kareena Kapoor there is struggle in her story

Kareena also reacted to Janhvi Kapoor, saying she "feels guilty about her privilege" and said, "My struggle is there, but my struggle is not as interesting as somebody who comes on a train with ₹10 in his pocket. Yeah, it’s not been that, and I can’t be apologetic about it. But I also have a story to tell; every human being has a story to tell. But to tell someone that your story is smaller or bigger or more interesting — that pointing finger is just terrible, it’s just wrong on every level. The audience has made us. Nobody else has made us. The same people pointing fingers are making these nepotistic stars, right? You are going to watch the movies. Don’t go — nobody has forced you."

Kareena further stated that most of the biggest stars in Bollywood — like Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Rajkummar Rao — are all outsiders and they have worked hard. But similarly, whether it’s Alia Bhatt or herself, they have also worked hard, and it is the audience who can make or break them.

Kareena Kapoor’s upcoming movie

Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s film Daayra. The film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. The actor shared a couple of pictures on Instagram and wrote, “I’ve always said that I’m a director’s actor… and this time I cannot wait to work with one of the finest directors we have, @meghnagulzar, and alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire. To my dream team, #Daayra — let’s do this.”