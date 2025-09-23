When Katrina Kaif opened up about embracing motherhood: ‘I want my kids to have both parents’

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal delighted fans on Tuesday with the joyful announcement that they are expecting their first child together. The news, shared via Instagram, has been met with love and warm wishes from all corners of the industry. But for Katrina, this new chapter in life is more than just a milestone; it’s a deeply personal dream she has long held close to her heart. Katrina Kaif has long desired to build a family, influenced by her own experiences growing up without a father figure.

Katrina and Vicky shared a polaroid, black and white picture of the couple lovingly looking at Katrina's baby bump.“On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude,” they wrote on Instagram.

Katrina spoke about the importance of strong fatherly support

But long before wedding bells or baby bump rumours, Katrina Kaif had been open about her desire to build a family of her own. In a candid 2019 interview with Filmfare, the Ek Tha Tiger star shared how the absence of a father figure in her life shaped her longing for a complete family.

“Yeah. Not having a father figure does create a certain vacuum and makes any girl feel vulnerable. When I have kids, I want them to have the experience of being with both parents… It must be nice for those who have strong fatherly support. A male figure who loves you unconditionally,” Katrina said.

Her vision of family and stability goes back even further. In a 2010 interview with Cosmopolitan India, Katrina had already made her values clear.

Katrina and Vicky's relationship

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December 2021 in an intimate yet lavish ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The wedding, which was kept under tight wraps until the very end, became one of the most talked-about Bollywood unions in recent times.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s neo-noir thriller Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. The film received critical acclaim for its storytelling and Katrina’s powerful performance.