When Madhuri Dixit’s husband Shriram Nene said her being a celeb makes 'some things difficult'

Madhuri Dixit left everyone surprised, when she secretly tied the knot with Dr Shriram Nene, a surgeon from the US. They married on October 17, 1999. Soon, the actor moved out of India to start a new life. In a 2013 interview, Dr Nene spoke about their marriage and life with Madhuri, who was at the peak of her career, when she left films. Also read: Shriram Nene celebrates 23rd wedding anniversary with Madhuri Dixit, shares note

Madhuri and Dr Nene, who celebrated their 23rd anniversary on Monday, now live in Mumbai with their sons. Glance through Madhuri’s social media and you’ll see the two spending time together as she gives him a haircut or as she gives dance lessons to her son Arin. In an old interview, Dr Nene had recalled how Madhuri being a celebrity made some things ‘difficult or impossible’ after the wedding. He added this was ‘more the case in India than in the US’.

“Marriage changes all of us to some degree, no matter what people say. Some of the changes are common to all marriages like your schedules and time with family, etc. It’s great to have a life partner you can depend on. At the same time, you now have to look out for the family unit. In our case, the issue of her being a celebrity makes some things difficult or impossible. This is more the case in India than in the US. However, it hasn’t really changed my identity or personality,” Dr Nene had told Filmfare.

In the same interview, he called Madhuri low-key, and down-to-earth and added that ‘not everyone in the industry was so humble’. Speaking about their relationship, Dr Nene further said, “She (Madhuri) once said that she has become more articulate after marriage. She has always been grounded. I am the dreamer and adventurer. It ends up being a great combination. We teach each other many things about life. I am compulsive and driven, which certainly helped my career. She is fairly easy-going, which helps hers. She has taught me patience and I have taught her organisation.”

Dr Nene also spoke about growing up in LA and having friends in the entertainment field. He said meeting Madhuri was refreshing as she did not have any airs about her. He also opened up about how they were introduced by mutual friends. As he wished her on their wedding anniversary, Dr Nene took to Instagram on Monday, and shared a throwback picture of himself with Madhuri. In the caption, Dr Nene quoted Aristotle and wrote, “Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies…”

