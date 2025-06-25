When Priya Sachdev spoke on her bond with Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor's children: 'Can never be their mother but...'

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband and industrialist Sunjay Kapur passed away on 12 June after suffering a fatal heart attack during a polo match in England. Following his sudden demise, a May interview with his third wife, Priya Sachdev, has resurfaced. In the conversation, Priya spoke about her relationship with Karisma and Sunjay's children, Samaira and Kiaan. (Also read: Priya Sachdev takes on additional responsibility in business after Sunjay Kapur’s death) Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12.

Priya Sachdev on her bond with Karisma and Sunjay's children

In an interview with Kin and Kindness, Priya described their family of four children—Samaira, Safira, Kiaan, and baby Azarias—her son with Sunjay.

“We have four children — Samaira, the oldest, then Safira, Kiaan, and my and Sunjay’s son, Azarias. It’s a blended family. I think when our little boy (Azarias) was born, he was the little glue. He brought the family together because he is half ofthem and half of Safira. That really brought the family together. Our two daughters are very close, Samaira and Safira. They are just two years apart. We have all grown to appreciate, respect and love each other in our own ways"

Priya went on to say, “I can never be Samaira and Kian's mother, but I know I definitely have a space in their lives and their world. Someone they can bounce off ideas with or talk about education and other things. We talk about fun stuff, frivolous stuff, and serious stuff. So they have made a little space in their hearts for me. I definitely have a bond and connection with them.”

Sunjay and Karisma's marriage

Sunjay married Karisma in 2003, and the couple had two children—Samaira, born in 2005, and Kiaan, born in 2010. Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce by mutual consent in 2014, and the separation was legally finalised in 2016. After their split, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017, and the couple later welcomed a son named Azarias.

Sunjay Kapoor's death

Sunjay Kapur, 53, tragically died on June 12 while playing polo in England. While initial reports cited a heart attack during the match as the cause of death, later speculation suggested that a severe allergic reaction to a bee sting may have triggered the cardiac arrest. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the exact cause. His cremation took place at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in Delhi, followed by a prayer meet on June 22 at the Taj Palace Hotel.