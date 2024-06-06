When Rahul Gandhi asked Shah Rukh Khan for his advice for politicians and the actor got a little too honest. Watch

For over three decades, Shah Rukh Khan has captivated the hearts of millions in India and around the world with his unparalleled charisma and talent. Recently, a nostalgic wave has brought an old video of the Bollywood icon back into the spotlight. The clip not only showcases SRK's enduring charm but also offers a glimpse into his thoughts on political integrity. (Also read: Rahul Gandhi wrote to SRK when Aryan was in jail, said, 'Truth can't be held hostage') Rahul Gandhi also once joined Shah Rukh Khan for an IPL match.

An honest advice?

In this captivating clip, Shah Rukh, known for his wit and charm, finds himself at an event where Rahul Gandhi, a prominent political figure, seeks his counsel with a simple question: "What's your one piece of advice for politicians?”

The actor appears momentarily flustered, sharing a laugh with the crowd before responding with a playful remark, "Look who you asked!" Shah Rukh Khan draws a humorous comparison between his profession and the world of politics. He candidly admits, "My job involves me to 'lie and deceit' for a living, so I'm all show." This self-deprecating humour is met with hearty laughter and applause from the audience.

'As realistically possible'

However, SRK doesn't stop there. As the laughter subsides, he shifts gears to offer his sincere advice. "I think the only idea should be to work honestly and have pride in your nation," he begins earnestly. He adds, "Love the country and let's not take money under the table. Let's not do shady stuff. If we do things the right way, we'll all make money, we'll all be happy, and we'll become a great and proud nation.”

He concludes his speech with his last piece of counsel “So my advice to all politicians is, be as honest as realistically possible.”

Shah Rukh Khan, fondly known as the "King of Bollywood," has delivered numerous blockbusters over his illustrious career, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, My Name is Khan, and Chennai Express. Most recently, he was seen in the blockbuster film Jawan, which has received widespread acclaim.