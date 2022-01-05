When Saif Ali Khan said Katrina Kaif was hotter than Kareena Kapoor, left Shahid Kapoor in splits

Karan Johar is famous for putting celebrities under spot and had created a tricky situation when he was one of the judges, along with Shahid Kapoor, on dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 8. Karan had asked guest Saif Ali Khan a tricky question when he visited the sets of the show to promote his film, Phantom.

Saif had arrived on the show with Phantom co-star Katrina Kaif. The film released in 2015. During a candid chat, Karan asked Saif Ali Khan who was hotter among the two: Katrina or Kareena Kapoor. Saif chose Katrina over his wife. This left Shahid in split

Several viewers of the show reacted to the incident on Reddit. A user, “I bet Shahid wanted to just disappear. Even Saif for that matter. Karan was very insensitive with this question.” Another said, “Yeah I think Shahid played it cool though, Saif is the one who seemed nervous.”

Karan had also asked Saif, Katrina and Shahid to name a person whom they considered hot. While Saif named Kareena as “number one” among hot actors, Katrina named her then boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and repeated his name thrice to stress on it. Shahid also followed the lead and said, "Lekin meri favourite to Mira Kapoor hai (But my favourite is Mira Kapoor).

Shahid was earlier in relationship with Kareena Kapoor before she tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan. While Saif and Kareena now have two sons, Taimur and Jehangir, Shahid and Mira have a daughter, Mira and a son, Zain. Saif and Shahid later went on to work together in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2017 film, Rangoon.

Katrina recently tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal while Ranbir is currently in relationship with Alia Bhatt. The two are also planning to tie the knot. Meanwhile Karan Johar is the father of four-year-old twins, Roohi and Yash, born via surrogacy.

