When Sajid Khan talked about split with Gauahar Khan: 'Mera character dheela tha'

Sajid Khan created controversy ever since he appeared in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss16. Amid this, a Reddit user posted an old interview of Sajid talking about his past relationships. In the video, he admitted to being engaged to Gauahar Khan and said he never got married despite multiple linkups. The video left users criticising him even more in the comment section. Also read: Rakhi Sawant calls protests against Sajid Khan's participation in Bigg Boss 16 publicity stunt

It all started in 2018 when Sajid Khan got wrapped up in the #MeToo controversy after nine women from the industry accused him of sexually harassing them. All of them worked with the filmmaker on various projects. After his allegations created a storm online, Sajid decided to take a 'moral responsibility of stepping down' as director of Housefull 4.

In the old video, Sajid is seen talking to Kiran Juneja on her show, Koshish Se Kaamyaabi Tak. When the host asked him about split with Gauahar, Sajid said, “Uss waqt mera character bohot dheela tha. Mai uss waqt ladkiyon ke sath bhaar ghoom raha tha aur bohot jhoot bol raha tha. Maine aise koi badtameezi nahin ki but har ladki ko, 'I love you, will you marry me’ bolta tha. (In those days, I had a bad character. I used to go around with girls and lie to them. Although I never misbehaved with anyone, I used to propose to everyone)."

Sajid also jokingly added that he should have been married for the 350th time by then if things were in his favour. He also said that all women in his life must also be missing him and also abusing him, at the same time. He called the ‘I love you’ phase in his life selfish and asserted how friendship is crucial for a relationship to work. According to him, arranged marriages in India work as two individuals take time to develop friendship between them after marriage, which helps them to sustain their relationship. “Pure love stories are all about ups and downs. It also depends on individuals,” he added.

Sajid went on to compare marriage to a merger of companies and said men often compromise more than women. He claimed that relationships don’t work often because of strong women in today’s world. “If you give any nonsense to modern women or treat them like a damsel in distress, they will leave you. Today there’s a lot of awareness about women which I am very happy about because I have been with a working mom and sister,” he shared.

However, the internet is not pleased with Sajid’s words. One Reddit user took to the comment section and wrote, “This man is literal filth. He knew what women had to face because according to him he came from a home that has a working mother and sister, and he still went ahead and took advantage of vulnerable women who were struggling is so appalling. Also the sheer audacity to star in Big Boss and try to clear his name after #metoo proves how entitled he thinks he is. It’s disgusting.” “Creep thinks he is some playboy,” added another person. Another comment read, “Pathetic.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON