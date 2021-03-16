When Shah Rukh Khan said if he found out daughter Suhana had a boyfriend, he'd 'rip his lips off'
- Actor Shah Rukh Khan said in an appearance on Koffee with Karan that if he found out his daughter Suhana had a boyfriend, he'd 'rip his lips off'.
Shah Rukh Khan has often spoken about being a protective father, especially to his daughter, Suhana. In an appearance on Koffee with Karan, when Suhana was 16, host Karan Johar joked that when it comes to his daughter, Shah Rukh is extremely possessive and territorial.
"Your daughter is 16, would you kill the person who kissed your daughter?" Karan asked Shah Rukh, who took a pause and said, "I'd rip his lips off."
"I so know that," Karan laughed. "Your daughter is 16 and I know that you're stalking her." Shah Rukh denied that he was, but said that he's just 'well-informed'.
Karan said, "She doesn't like the idea of it, I'm just telling you. He's quite aware of what's happening. And he's not at all happy, he behaves neurotic. He's that character from Darr about his family. You have to agree you're that prototype paranoid father."
Despite Shah Rukh's refusal to admit this, Karan continued, "He's the most hands-on, he's the coolest dad. He's their friend, their confidant, their teacher, guide, philosopher, all of that. But he is territorial and how, and he has a 16-year-old daughter, and if he thinks she has a boyfriend, that's it."
Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan glams up in blue as she parties with friends in New York, see here
Shah Rukh had also spoken about the idea of his kids dating in his appearance on David Letterman's talk show. He'd said, “I just want to say ‘Just kick the person out’ ugh... But I say you know in life it happens that you have to give and take in relationships darling. I hate explaining it to her (Suhana). I want to tell her this guy’s no good. But I have to and choose presents for him sometimes, which is the worst thing possible.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vicky Kaushal on the impact fame has had on his personal life
- In a new interview, Vicky Kaushal opened up about his favourite thing about stardom, the impact of fame on his personal life.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When SRK said if he found out Suhana had a boyfriend, he'd 'rip his lips off'
- Actor Shah Rukh Khan said in an appearance on Koffee with Karan that if he found out his daughter Suhana had a boyfriend, he'd 'rip his lips off'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sobhita Dhulipala stars in Dev Patel’s debut directorial: What works for me is my love for risk-taking
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Excited Alia Bhatt wiggles in her seat while cutting her birthday cake, watch
- Alia Bhatt recently celebrated her 28th birthday. In a video from her dinner party with her family, Alia was seen giggling and wiggling while cutting her birthday cake.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar's son Yash channels Shah Rukh Khan's 'cool' Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibe
- Karan Johar brought back memories of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with the help of his son Yash. The filmmaker shared a video of the little one wearing the iconic 'cool' chain.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushmita's daughter Renee offers advice on how to take down trolls
- Renee Sen, the older daughter of Sushmita Sen, has shared a post about how to handle haters. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tanushree Dutta: Lost 18 kilos in 18 months; have been working on getting fitter since Sept 2019
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhawan family steps out for lunch, Gauri Khan poses for paparazzi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonu Sood has a witty response for man asking him to sponsor his wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Irrfan's son Babil shares unseen, throwback pics with late actor
- Babil has shared unseen pictures from 2016 and 2017, with his late dad Irrfan Khan. Check out his post here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Amitabh was asked about Aishwarya, said 'it's like daughter has come home'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shabana shares throwback pic with dad Kaifi Azmi, taken just before his stroke
- Shabana Azmi has shared a throwback picture from when she went on a road trip with her father, Kaifi Azmi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taimur includes his baby brother in his fresh batch of family-shaped cookies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pagglait Trailer: Sanya Malhotra sets on a quirky journey to self-discovery
- Sanya Malhotra plays Sandhya in the upcoming Netflix movie Pagglait. The movie sees the actor essay the role of a young widow on a journey of self-discovery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Big Bull teaser: Abhishek Bachchan's film will give you Scam 1992 flashbacks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox