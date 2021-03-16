IND USA
Suhana Khan recently spoke at length about the abuse she faces online.
When Shah Rukh Khan said if he found out daughter Suhana had a boyfriend, he'd 'rip his lips off'

  • Actor Shah Rukh Khan said in an appearance on Koffee with Karan that if he found out his daughter Suhana had a boyfriend, he'd 'rip his lips off'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:36 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan has often spoken about being a protective father, especially to his daughter, Suhana. In an appearance on Koffee with Karan, when Suhana was 16, host Karan Johar joked that when it comes to his daughter, Shah Rukh is extremely possessive and territorial.

"Your daughter is 16, would you kill the person who kissed your daughter?" Karan asked Shah Rukh, who took a pause and said, "I'd rip his lips off."

"I so know that," Karan laughed. "Your daughter is 16 and I know that you're stalking her." Shah Rukh denied that he was, but said that he's just 'well-informed'.

Karan said, "She doesn't like the idea of it, I'm just telling you. He's quite aware of what's happening. And he's not at all happy, he behaves neurotic. He's that character from Darr about his family. You have to agree you're that prototype paranoid father."

Despite Shah Rukh's refusal to admit this, Karan continued, "He's the most hands-on, he's the coolest dad. He's their friend, their confidant, their teacher, guide, philosopher, all of that. But he is territorial and how, and he has a 16-year-old daughter, and if he thinks she has a boyfriend, that's it."

Shah Rukh had also spoken about the idea of his kids dating in his appearance on David Letterman's talk show. He'd said, “I just want to say ‘Just kick the person out’ ugh... But I say you know in life it happens that you have to give and take in relationships darling. I hate explaining it to her (Suhana). I want to tell her this guy’s no good. But I have to and choose presents for him sometimes, which is the worst thing possible.”

shah rukh khan suhana khan karan johar koffee with karan

