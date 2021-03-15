Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan glams up in blue as she parties with friends in New York, see here

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has shared another glamorous picture of herself. The star kid, who is currently studying in the US, has been sharing quite a few party pictures with her friends.

In the latest picture, she is wearing a satin blue combination of skirt and a tube top. In the last couple of days, she has shared pictures with different sets of friends, upping her glam quotient every single time.

Suhana Khan with friends in New York.





Suhana is studying filmmaking at a New York college and has aspirations of joining Bollywood. Her childhood friend and actor, Ananya Panday had vouched for her career in acting and had told Pinkvilla: “I think she wants to finish her education and make the most of that and then whenever she wants to she will come back and act. She is really, really talented and I can’t just wait.”

Her dad Shah Rukh thinks his daughter has to study first. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he had said once: "Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet.”

Suhana herself may have stayed mum on the subject but a look at her Instagram page shows how she is giving a peek into the various aspects of her personality, which could come in handy for Bollywood creative heads to explore for future projects. She is ultra glamorous - from choice of clothes to makeup hacks, she knows them all. Suhana is an ace at posing for the camera too. Back in 2018, a cover shoot for Vogue India had drawn criticism on Twitter as many felt she had done nothing to deserve a cover page coverage but what was evident was her comfort in front of the camera.

Suhana also voices her concern on topics that are dear to her. She had once posted a long note on skin colour discrimination, which had drawn applause from many quarters.





