When Shah Rukh Khan was left in splits at Lalu Prasad Yadav's answer about his children's names. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has hosted several shows over the years and one of them was a game show Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain (2008). In the grand finale episode, former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav appeared on the show. During their conversation, Shah Rukh asked Lalu if he was nervous about being part of the show to which the politician agreed. (Also Read | When Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla recreated Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai's iconic song)

Next, Shah Rukh showed Lalu a black and white throwback picture, on a screen, featuring his family members. Apart from Lalu, the photo also featured his wife, former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and two of their children. Shah Rukh asked Lalu, "Aapki family ki tasveer hai yaha pe. Toh hume bataye kaun kaun hai iss tasveer ke andar (This is your family picture. Please tell us who all are in the photo)."

Pointing towards the screen, Lalu identified his wife and that the two children were his daughters. When Shah Rukh said, "Naam kya kya hai inke (What are their names)?" Lalu replied, "Naam toh hum bhula gaye hai (I forgot the names)." The actor burst out laughing as he said 'okay' and raised his hands.

As the audience too erupted in laughter, Lalu smiled and said that they were very young then. Lalu and Rabri are parents to two sons--Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. They also have seven daughters--Misha Bharti, Rohini Acharya, Chanda, Ragini, Dhannu, Hema, and Lakshmi.

On the show, Shah Rukh also complimented Lalu saying he was 'very handsome' during his youth. Shah Rukh also asked Lalu about his favourite actor and the politician replied, "Sabse bade toh aap ho (You're the biggest one)." The actor bowed and thanked him. Lalu also said that from 'the olden days' he liked late actor Dilip Kumar. When asked if he watched Dilip's Devdas, Lalu said he didn't remember it well. Shah Rukh then also repeated a line from the film.

Devdas has been made several times over the years in many languages. Before Shah Rukh's 2002 release, the biggest adaptation of the book starred Dilip Kumar and released in 1955. The film, directed by Bimal Roy, also starred Suchitra Sen and Vyjayanthimala.

Shah Rukh's Devdas (2002) was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Apart from Shah Rukh, it also featured Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Kirron Kher, Smita Jaykar, and Vijayendra Ghatge. Both the films are based on the 1917 novel of the same name by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay.

