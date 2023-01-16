When Sidharth Malhotra revealed he got flak from women he dated: 'I haven’t had chance for potential relationship'

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who is currently rumoured to be dating actor Kiara Advani, had once said that he 'got flak from women' he dated. In an old interview, Sidharth had said that he received flak when he opted to go to the gym over going out with his girlfriend. He had also said that when he will be ready to announce 'something officially', he will. (Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra reveals he has Kiara's number on speed dial, months after she admitted to having him on speed dial)

Sidharth and Kiara Advani have been in a relationship for a very long time. The duo is frequently spotted by the paparazzi during their outings. Both the actors acted together for the first time in Shershaah. Sidharth and Kiara are reportedly set to tie the knot in a few months. The film was released in August 2021 on Prime Video and was declared a blockbuster hit.

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2014, Sidharth had said, "Maybe I haven’t had the chance for a potential relationship. But it’s not like I don’t have my share of dating and going out and experimenting. Right now, my priority is to create a place for myself in the industry. In the past, I have got flak from women I’ve dated for opting to go to the gym over going out with them (laughs). So as and when I am ready to announce something officially, I will."

Talking about being in relationships, Sidharth had also said, "Of course. I think we are all entitled to them. I am a growing up boy, who is staying alone in Mumbai (smiles). So, we all have our share of friendships and equations."

Sidharth will be seen next in the spy thriller Mission Majnu, directed by Shantanu Bagchi. Inspired by true events, Sidharth plays the role of Indian intelligence agent Amandeep Ajitpal Singh, who goes undercover as Tariq to pass on state secrets regarding Pakistan's nuclear capability to India.

Mission Majnu is set to arrive on Netflix on January 20. Apart from Sidharth, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sharib Hashmi, Parmeet Sethi, and Kumud Mishra.

Apart from this, Sidharth will also be seen in the upcoming action-thriller Yodha opposite Disha Patani, which will hit the theatres on July 7, 2023. He also has an upcoming web series Indian Police Force, which will stream on Prime Video.

