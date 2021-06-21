When Zayed Khan poked fun at Himesh Reshammiya at award show and singer wasn't pleased, watch

An old clip of actor Zayed Khan taking a possible jibe at Himesh Reshammiya has surfaced online. The Main Hoon Na actor was tasked with the hosting duties, alongside Karan Johar, during an award function in 2006. While announcing the nominations for the Best Playback Singers, Zayed made a remark about how music directors take the responsibility to sing when everything else fails, seemingly a dig at Himesh.

Himesh Reshammiya began his career as a music director in 1998, composing tracks for Salman Khan's Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and Bandhan. He began his career as a singer a few years into the new century, with his style of holding the microphone in the air and his hat becoming a rage among his fans.

At the 2006 awards show, Himesh was nominated for his song Aashiq Banaya Aapne, from Emraan Hashmi's movie of the same title. In the clip shared by Instagram user Sudarshan (@notwhyral), Zayed began announcing the nomination of the category by saying, "In the race to make every song a hit, its ringtone a superhit and the caller tunes a blockbuster hit, the music business is using every trick in it can think of."

Karan added, "Har gaane ka remix banta hai, fir uss remix ka remix banta hai. Fir uss version ka ek lounge version banta hai, fir uss lounge version ka club version banta hai hai (Every song is remixed today. A remix of the remix follows, then a lounge version is released, then a club version is made) and then Bappi (Lehri) da sues us for tampering with the original composition. Well done Bappi da."

Zayed continued, "Another idea (that) has become popular (is) the use of hatke, alag (different) voices. But when all else fails, music directors khud mic pakadke gaate hai (directors themselves hold the microphone and start singing)," before he went ahead and announced the awards.

Himesh was declared the winner of the category. When he walked up the stage, he did not seem pleased. While he did not talk about Zayed's statement, he did address the controversies around him and said, "Many allegations have been made against me. I'll clear them next year, confirmed," possibly referring to his movie Aap Kaa Surroor – The Real Luv Story, which released in 2007.

Himesh was entangled in a few controversies at the time. He was reportedly mocked at for nasal singing as well at the time.

Although his acting career did not take off, Himesh is still regarded as a popular music director. Currently, he's judging Indian Idol 12. He also announced that he would be releasing a new album called Surroor 2021.