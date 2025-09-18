‘Where is Sanya Malhotra?’: Janhvi Kapoor's new Sunny Sanskari song with Guru Randhawa leaves internet miffed

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor headline Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which also stars Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. The makers have now released the new track Perfect, sung by Guru Randhawa. The music video features Varun and Janhvi dancing to the peppy track. Many viewers found the absence of Sanya in the music video to be frustrating, given that she is such a good dancer herself. Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Guru Randhawa's new track Perfect is out.

What viewers are saying

The music video sees Janhvi ironing cash on a table, eating pearls for breakfast and dancing to the energetic number. Varun and Guru also feature in the song, dancing together. However, many fans were surprised that the music video did not feature cast member Sanya Malhotra. One comment said, “Why the hell is Sanaya sidelined in every clip, every promotion, every song. Insecurity??” Another said, “@sanyamalhotra_ who is ten times a better dancer and actress is no where to be seen. Wow!!”

A comment read, “Where is Sanya Malhotra? She would have eaten up those moves with ease!” “Sanya should have been here along with Janhvi, don't know why she is not present in the song when she dances so well, missed opportunity by the makers for sure,” said a second fan.

About the film

A few days ago, the trailer of the film was released by the makers. The trailer gave viewers a glimose into a twisted love story, with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor pretending to be in love to make their exes, played by Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra, jealous. It also had many references from other Bollywood films, with Varun using his father David Dhawan's film Raja Babu to pen a witty romantic poem in a particular scene. Fans have noted that the film also bears a resemblance to Kajol and Ajay Devgn's Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, a remake of French Kiss.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also stars Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi, Abhinav Sharma, and others. It will release in theatres on October 2.