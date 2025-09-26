Neither Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh nor Alia Bhatt: Who is India’s biggest celebrity with $231 million brand value?

It’s neither superstar Shah Rukh Khan nor Ranveer Singh with his larger-than-life persona who holds the top spot when it comes to the top rank of India’s most powerful celebrity brand. The title belongs to someone who is not from Bollywood. In fact, he has a staggering brand value pegged at $231.1 million. The report announcing the ranking of India’s most powerful celebrity brands was released on Thursday.

Who is India’s most powerful celebrity brand

On Thursday, Kroll, an independent provider of global financial and risk advisory solutions, released the ranking of India’s most powerful celebrity brands. The results are based on brand values derived from both their brand endorsement portfolios and relative social media presence.

This year, star cricketer Virat Kohli, who is married to actor Anushka Sharma, surpassed Shah Rukh and Ranveer to take the top spot. His brand value is $231.1 million. Virat maintains his status as India’s highest value celebrity brand for the third year in a row. He is also the most-followed Indian on Instagram (273 million).

Ranveer Singh held on to the second spot with a brand value of $170.7 million, despite a dip compared to last year. Shah Rukh Khan, buoyed by a successful box office comeback, secured third place as his brand value jumped nearly 21% to $145.7 million.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt continued her upward trajectory, climbing to fourth with a brand value of $116.4 million. The biggest surprise came from Sachin Tendulkar, who shot up to fifth place with $112.2 million, driven by a fresh wave of endorsements.

Celebrity Brand value Virat Kohli $231.1 million Ranveer Singh $170.7 million Shah Rukh Khan $145.7 million Alia Bhatt $116.4 million Prev Next

More from the list

The remaining spots in the top ten were dominated by names from Bollywood. Actor Akshay Kumar claimed sixth place with a brand value of $108 million, while Deepika Padukone and MS Dhoni shared the seventh spot at $102.9 million each. Hrithik Roshan climbed to ninth with $92.2 million, and veteran Amitabh Bachchan rounded out the list at $83.7 million. Superstar Salman Khan is at 16th spot with $57.0 million evaluation.

The overall brand value of the top 25 Indian celebrities is estimated to have reached $2 billion in 2024, an increase of more than 8.6% from the previous year.