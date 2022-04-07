With multiple sequels lined up for 2022, Richa Chadha says it’s great to see the audience crave for more

It’s a year of sequels for Richa Chadha in 2022. Currently in Delhi to shoot for the third installment in the Fukrey franchise, she also has the fourth season of her popular web show Inside Edge, and the second season of Candy and The Great Indian Murder lined up next.

“It’s always a great feeling to see your work getting appreciated to a level where the audience craves for more. If they are not done with the character that you have played on-screen, it’s a privilege for the actor’. We continue stories because in our heads, the journey of our characters with respect to the story and timeline isn’t complete - we want to share so much more about them with our audience,” says the 35-year-old.

There is only so much that you can capture in a 3 hour movie or a 10 episode part web-show, adds Chadha, “The scope of story telling expands much more when you can tell it year after year. It also gives actors the unique chance to expand their character arcs and show the audience different sides of them, within the pre-decided story line, of-course.”

But between these installments, actors work on other projects as well. In terms of her craft, doesn’t she find it difficult, getting right back to the same character, from where they left it off, and making it convincing once again?

Chadha quips, “Even if there is pressure, I certainly don’t take any!”

In fact, she adds that she enjoys sequels. “Because it gives me the chance to further explore nitty-gritties of a character that I have played in the past. It takes a bit of work to get back in the skin of a person. Like for prep for Bholi Punjaban, I watched Fukrey (2013) and Fukrey Returns (2017). So far, I have never forgotten how to play a character,” she ends.