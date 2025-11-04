Yami Gautam addresses being nominated but never winning major film awards: 'I have stopped seeking validation'

Over the last few years, Yami Gautam has established herself as one of the most acclaimed actors of her generation. With performances in films like Article 370 and A Thursday, she won acclaim and even a few award nominations. However, the major wins did not come her way. In a recent interview, Yami said losing these awards does not bother her, though. Yami Gautam talks about her career and validation in a new interview.(Instagram/yamigautam)

Yami Gautam on film awards

During the promotions of her upcoming film Haq, Yami touched upon how life finds a way to reward someone in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India. As the actor chimed in with ‘not through awards maybe, always’, the interviewer asked her if being nominated and not winning bothered her. Yami said no, and added, “As much as I have understood the Bhagwat Geeta, what Lord Krishna says to Arjun is true. Not that I have become that detached like the most perfect human, but if you have the ability to detach from the success and the fear of losing or seeking validation through somebody else’s perspective, you are fine. I have stopped seeking any kind of validation from anyone. Agar who award milta hai to main bahut achi actress hoon, otherwise shayad nahi hoon. Aisa nahi hai (It’s not that I am only a good actress if I get that award, and otherwise I am not).”

Yami won several debutant awards for her first film, Vicky Donor, back in 2013. Since then, she has earned nominations for major awards, including the Filmfare Awards and IIFA, for her performances in Bala, A Thursday, and Article 370, but has yet to win any awards. However, the actor shared that she now takes her validation from audience reaction. “The fact that my audience loves me, certain directors and producers are willing to take a punt on me, usse bada award kya hai jab audience aapko utha deti hai. Baaki sab aana jaana hai. Audience ko hi pata hai (there’s no bigger award than your audience lifting you up. Everything else is passe. The audience knows). If it makes somebody happy, great!”

Yami Gautam in Haq

Yami will next be seen in the legal drama Haq, alongside Emraan Hashmi. Inspired by the Shah Bano case, the film sees Yami as a Muslim woman challenging the law of the land and demanding maintenance for herself in court after her divorce. The film is scheduled to release on November 7.