YeDiwaliOnsetWali: Sanya Malhotra: I am very excited to spend Diwali on set

This year, actor Sanya Malhotra will be celebrating Diwali with her filmy family, and she is pretty excited about it. She says being on set is nothing less than a celebration for her, as it reminds her of the passion she has for acting.

The actor will be shooting for the Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam movie The Great Indian Kitchen (2021) on Diwali.

“I would be very excited to spend this Diwali on the sets of my film because I love my team and I am having a blast shooting this film. Onset wali Diwali will be a very special and new experience,” Malhotra says.

The 30-year-old continues, “To be honest, only because I’m working with such nice people. I wouldn’t be homesick, but feel at home. I love being on a set, not that I don’t like being around my family. I get very excited to work on you know holidays and festivals for some reason. Because being on set is nothing less than a celebration”.

How? “It just reminds me and makes me really grateful, no matter how cliche and cheesy it sounds, that my dreams have actually come true and I’m living my dream life,” says the actor, who has made a name for herself with projects such as Shakuntala Devi, Ludo, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Hit: The First Case and Love Hostel.

This is not the first time that she will be spending Diwali away from family. Earlier, it was while shooting for Dangal in Ludhiana when she had to be away from her closed ones at the festival. “You find that home with the people that you’re working with. I’m really looking forward to spend this festival with the team that I’m absolutely loving, and I know that I will have fun,” says the actor.

When not working, her ideal way to celebrate is to spend some time with her family during Diwali and gorge on some home made food and sweets.

“I’m a homebody. So whenever I’m back in Delhi, around my family and friends, I don’t usually step out. I absolutely have a very close circle in Delhi. I just love being at home and around my people. It’s the most grounding thing for me as an actor because I’m constantly working and hopping from one set to the other,” she says, adding, “My perfect Diwali is around my loved ones, eating rajma chawal and mithai, which my mother makes every Diwali”.