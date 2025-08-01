Yuzvendra Chahal reveals reason behind 'be your own sugar daddy' T-shirt at divorce hearing: ‘Mujhe message dena tha’

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal caught everyone’s attention when he wore a T-shirt that read ‘be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ on the day of his final divorce hearing with Dhanashree Verma. Now, Chahal has opened up about what pushed him to wear the T-shirt, admitting he wanted to give out a message. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma were granted a divorce in March this year.

Chahal on ‘Sugar daddy’ T-shirt

Chahal got candid about his personal life and his divorce from Dhanashree Verma when he joined Raj Shamani for a chat on his YouTube channel. During his appearance on the podcast, Chahal was asked about the thought behind wearing the T-shirt.

Talking about it, Chahal said, “Mereko nahi karna tha drama (I didn’t want to do any drama). I just wanted to give one message and maine woh de diya (which I gave through the T-shirt).”

When prodded further about the reason behind the slogan, Chahal laughed and stated that he hadn't planned to make a statement initially, but something from the other side prompted him to respond.

“Kyunki saamne se kuch cheez hua tha, aur mera pehle mann nahi tha. Fir saamne se kuch hua toh fir maine kaaha ab sambhaal lo, ab mujhe nahi parwah kisi ki. Maine na kisi ko abuse kra, bus mujhe message dena tha (Something happened from the other side, and I didn't initially intend to respond. But then something happened, and I thought, 'Enough is enough, now I don't care about anyone.' I didn't abuse anyone; I just wanted to convey my message)," he shared.

During the conversation, he also spoke about the financial settlement during the divorce process, saying that the negotiation process was difficult. “I had signed a good deal," Chahal said.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree's marriage

Dhanashree and Chahal tied the knot in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram. They met during the Covid-19 pandemic when he approached her for lessons. Divorce rumours surfaced earlier this year after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram.

As per their petition, they separated in June 2022. On February 5, they filed a joint petition before the family court seeking divorce by mutual consent. They were granted a divorce in March this year.

There were also rumours that Dhanashree was seeking ₹60 crore in alimony. However, Dhanashree’s family issued a statement to the press, dismissing the claims. The statement read, "We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumours whatsoever. It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint, fact-check before spreading misinformation, and be respectful of everyone’s privacy."

Now, rumours have been circulating about Chahal dating RJ Mahvash, given their frequent public appearances together.