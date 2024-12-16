Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 22-28: Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 22-28

Dec. 22: Actor Hector Elizondo is 88. Country singer and actor Red Steagall is 86. TV anchor Diane Sawyer is 79. Guitarist Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick is 76. Actor BernNadette Stanis is 71. Rapper Luther Campbell is 64. Guitarist Chuck Mead is 64. Actor Ralph Fiennes is 62. Actor Lauralee Bell is 56. Country singer Lori McKenna is 56. Actor Heather Donahue is 51. Actor Chris Carmack is 44. Actor Harry Ford is 42. Actor Greg Finley is 40. Singer Jordin Sparks is 35. Singer Meghan Trainor is 31.

Dec. 23: Actor Ronnie Schell is 93. Guitarist Jorma Kaukonen is 84. Actor-comedian Harry Shearer is 81. Actor Susan Lucci is 78. Musician Adrian Belew is 75. Guitarist Dave Murray of Iron Maiden is 68. Actor Joan Severance is 66. Singer Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam is 60. Jazz trumpeter Irvin Mayfield is 47. Actor Anna Maria Perez de Tagle is 34. Actor Spencer Daniels is 32. Actor Caleb Foote is 31.

Dec. 24: Actor Grand L. Bush is 69. Actor Stephanie Hodge is 68. Bassist-synthesizer player Ian Burden is 67. Actor Anil Kapoor is 65. Actor Wade Williams is 63. Singer Mary Ramsey of 10,000 Maniacs is 61. Actor Mark Valley is 60. Actor Diedrich Bader is 58. Actor Amaury Nolasco is 54. Singer Ricky Martin is 53. “Twilight” series author Stephenie Meyer is 51. TV host Ryan Seacrest is 50. Actor Michael Raymond-James is 47. Actor Austin Stowell is 40. Actor Sofia Black-D’Elia is 33. Singer Louis Tomlinson of One Direction is 33.

Dec. 25: Actor Hanna Schygulla is 81. Singer John Edwards of The Spinners is 80. Actor Gary Sandy is 79. Country singer Barbara Mandrell is 76. Actor Sissy Spacek is 75. Blues musician Joe Louis Walker is 75. Actor CCH Pounder is 72. Guitarist Robin Campbell of UB40 is 70. Singer Annie Lennox is 70. Singer Steve Wariner is 70. Actor Klea Scott is 56. Guitarist Noel Hogan of The Cranberries is 53. Singer Dido is 53. Singer Mac Powell of Third Day is 52. Country singer Alecia Elliott is 42. Singer Jess and Lisa Origliasso of The Veronicas are 40. Actor Perdita Weeks is 39. Singer-guitarist Lukas Nelson of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 36.

Dec. 26: “America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh is 79. Keyboardist Bob Carpenter with The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 78. Bassist George Porter Junior of The Meters is 77. Humorist David Sedaris is 68. Drummer Brian Westrum of Sons of the Desert is 62. Drummer Lars Ulrich of Metallica is 61. Guitarist J is 57. Country singer Audrey Wiggins is 57. Guitarist Peter Klett of Candlebox is 56. Singer James Mercer of The Shins is 54. Actor-singer Jared Leto of 30 Seconds To Mars is 53. Singer Chris Daughtry is 45. Actor Beth Behrs is 39. Actor Kit Harington is 38. Actor Eden Sher is 33. Singer Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix is 32.

Dec. 27: Guitarist Mick Jones of Foreigner is 80. Singer Tracy Nelson is 80. Actor Gerard Depardieu is 76. Jazz drummer T.S. Monk is 75. Singer Karla Bonoff is 73. Guitarist David Knopfler of Dire Straits is 72. Actor Tovah Feldshuh is 71. Actor Maryam D’Abo is 64. Drummer Jeff Bryant is 62. Actor Ian Gomez is 60. Actor Theresa Randle is 60. Actor Eva LaRue is 58. Bassist Darrin Vincent of Dailey and Vincent is 55. Guitarist Matt Slocum of Sixpence None The Richer is 52. Actor Wilson Cruz is 51. Actor Masi Oka is 50. Actor Emilie de Ravin is 43. Actor Jay Ellis is 43. Guitarist James Mead of Kutless is 42. Singer Hayley Williams of Paramore is 36. Singer Shay Mooney of Dan and Shay is 33. Actor Timothée Chalamet is 29.

Dec. 28: Singer-keyboardist Edgar Winter is 78. TV personality Gayle King is 70. Actor Denzel Washington is 70. Drummer Mike McGuire of Shenandoah is 66. Country singer-guitarist Marty Roe of Diamond Rio is 64. Actor Malcolm Gets is 61. Political commentator Ana Navarro is 53. Comedian Seth Meyers is 51. Actor Brendan Hines is 48. Actor Joe Manganiello is 48. Actor Vanessa Ferlito is 47. Singer John Legend is 46. Actor Andre Holland is 45. Actor Sienna Miller is 43. Actor Beau Garrett is 42. Actor Thomas Dekker is 37. Actor Mackenzie Rosman is 35. “American Idol” runner-up David Archuleta is 34. Actor Mary-Charles Jones is 23. Actor Miles Brown is 20.

