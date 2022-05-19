Celina Jaitly recalls modelling days with Rimmi Sen, says 'while others went to play after school, we worked'

Actor Celina Jaitly recently took a walk down the memory lane and dropped several throwback pictures from her modelling days with her school friend, actor Rimmi Sen. Celina started her film career in 2003 with her debut film Janasheen, opposite Fardeen Khan. Before entering the film industry, she had won the Miss India title in 2001 and was also among the finalists at Miss Universe 2001. (Read also: Rimi Sen: 'I could have got more work had I struggled some more')

Celina, who started modelling at the age of 16, opened up about working during her school days. Sharing pictures with Rimmi from what seems to be a Bengali magazine, she wrote, "Yesterday I found some photographs from our modelling days with my school bud Rimmi Sen. Rimmi and I did this magazine shoot when we were in school."

Talking about how she managed to balance modelling with academics, she revealed, "While other kids went to play after school and on weekends, Rimmi and I went to work. I think sometimes we even studied on our shoots. I am so proud of us, we had no one to push us but we did it, above all we are still friends and still mad as ever."

Rimmi and Celina share a close bond. They starred together in 2011 film Thank You alongside Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Irrfan Khan and Suniel Shetty. Sharing her excitement on reuniting with Rimmi on the sets, Celina added to her post, "Rimmi my sweety. I love you always amaar pagol shundori and I can’t wait to see you on set again. Working, (not) studying laughing like we always use to."

Celina Jaitly and Rimmi Sen's picture from a magazine photoshoot.

Celina was last seen in a short film titled Season's Greetings. Rimmi, on the other hand, is gearing up for an upcoming music video. This will be her first project in last 10 years after Shagird. Explaining what kept her away from Bollywood, she recently told ETimes, "I had lost interest in the film industry. Offers had got repetitive; I was getting roles in only comedy films. I had started my career in the top bracket, so I couldn't go further up nor I could afford to go lower. So for a while, I was in a predicament. Then I said to myself that I need to work for my growth as an actor; so I approached Sriram Raghavan and (late) Pankaj Advani. Sriram's Johnny Gaddar and Pankaj's Sankat City didn't work at the box-office. That's when I started losing interest. I felt I had earned my bit and should rather step aside for some time."

