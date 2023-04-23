Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 3 releases today - Exact release time and streaming details inside!

Demon Slayer fans are in for a treat as season 3 episode 3 is set to release today. Following a gripping conclusion in episode 2, fans are eager to see what happens next. This episode will continue the story of Muichiro and Tanjiro as they explore the Swordsmith village and unravel the secrets behind the device, "Yoriichi Type Zero" and the sword Tanjiro got from it. Demon Slayer fans are in for a treat as season 3 episode 3 is set to release today. Following a gripping conclusion in episode 2, fans are eager to see what happens next.(Ufotable)

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 3 exact release time

Date Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 3 Release Time JST ET PT GMT CET IST April 16, 2023 11:15 PM 7:45 AM 10:45 AM 5:45 PM 7:45 PM 11:15 PM

For fans wondering when they can watch episode 3, the release time varies depending on their time zone. In Japan, the episode will air at 11:15 pm JST on April 24th. In the United States, fans can expect the episode to be available at 10:45 am PDT and 1:45 pm EDT on the same day. For fans in the United Kingdom, the episode will air at 6:45 pm BST.

As fans prepare for the new episode, they can expect more action, mystery, and excitement. Season 3 of Demon Slayer has already proven to be an incredible addition to the series, and fans are eager to see where the story goes next. With the release of episode 3, fans will have another opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of Demon Slayer and follow the adventures of their favourite characters.

The anticipation for the release of episode 3 of season 3 is palpable. Fans of Demon Slayer are eagerly awaiting the continuation of the story and the unravelling of new mysteries. The release time of the episode may vary depending on the viewer's location, but one thing is for sure, fans can expect another thrilling chapter in the Demon Slayer saga.