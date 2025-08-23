F1: The Movie now on Prime Video, Apple TV after $596M global box office

One of the top movies of the summer is now available to watch online. F1: The Movie went beyond expectations with over $596 million in ticket sales around the world. If you missed the racing film when it came out in theaters in June, you can now see it from home, as reported by Variety Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) was FORMULA 1's most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career.(HT_PRINT)

F1 in 4K Ultra HD can be rented for $19.99 or bought for $24.99 on Prime Video, Apple TV, and other video-on-demand services. Since F1 was made by Apple Original Films, it is not likely to get a release on physical home video. Still, it will arrive on Apple TV Plus later this year. It is expected to begin streaming in late November or early December.

About film F1:

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, F1 tells the story of Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a former racer who returns to help train Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), a young and bold rookie. The two drivers must put their issues aside and team up for a shot at winning. The cast also includes Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, and more.

Where to watch F1:

You can watch F1: The Movie on Prime Video or Apple TV. The racing film is available in 4K Ultra HD to rent for $19.99 or buy for $24.99. Watch the trailer below.

The official synopsis reads: "Dubbed "the greatest that never was," Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) was FORMULA 1's most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, he's a nomadic racer-for-hire when he'sapproached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling FORMULA 1 team that ison the verge of collapse. Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to FORMULA 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world. He'll drive alongside Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), the team's hotshot rookie intent on setting his own pace. But as the engines roar, Sonny's past catches up with him and he finds that in FORMULA 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition — and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone."