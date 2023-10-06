First look at Big Brother 2023 house: Find out what's new

The iconic reality show Big Brother is finally back after 5 long years. With just a couple of days ahead of its premiere, the first look at the house has been released. On Friday, Good Morning Britain exclusively shared glimpses of the most eco-friendly Big Brother house ever. The exclusive photos of the house are now uploaded on BBUK's official Instagram account for fans to see. A sneak peak into the latest Big Brother House(@bbuk/Instagram)

As the GMB host, Richard Arnold walked around the house, he couldn't help but say, “The living area is absolutely vast,” adding how there were "two huge sofas." The bedroom wasn't revealed as it would take away the fun before the release, however, Richard did reveal that it houses plenty of double beds. Moreover, he let in on the secret that the smoking room, although not visible to the audience, would still house microphones to pick up on any contestant's gossip.

What's new is the fact that the Big Brother house also has a jacuzzi and an outdoor fireplace. Shedding light on the most iconic and important feature of the house, which is the Diary Room, Richard said that “it is a sight to behold.” He also added that it has the “biggest chair” he has ever seen.

Now coming to the sustainability and eco-friendly factors, Richard revealed, “There’s a bath on a plinth.” He explained, “Initially, they were going to have a clear bath but it would have to come from China and the key message here in the house this year is sustainability.”

Big Brother UK's Instagram handle shared the exclusive pictures on the platform, along with a behind-the-scene construction video of the house.

Hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, the Big Brother Reboot series will premiere on ITV. The hosts admitted earlier this week that they are oblivious to who the housemates are. ITV's official Instagram handle collaborated with Big Brother UK's account to share fun videos of the much-anticipated reality show.

