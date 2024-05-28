13 Reasons Why actor Dylan Minnette on why he quit acting: 'Started to feel like a job'

Actor Dylan Minnette found his ticket to fame with his role in web series, 13 Reasons Why, following which he took a conscious step back from his acting career. Now, he has come forward to explain the thought behind it. Dylan, who has been working as an actor since he was 8-years-old, got candid about his decision and love for music in a recent interview on the Zach Sang Show. (Also read: The trauma of playing a rapist broke me: Justin Prentice of ‘13 Reasons Why’ makes intimate revelations) Dylan Minnette got popular after starring in web series, 13 Reasons Why.

Decision to step back from acting

He said, "I was on 13 Reasons Why and it was really popular and definitely reached a peak in — so far — of what I’ve had in acting. But it also started to feel like a bit of a job… and I was in a very fortunate position where — it was always fun for me, always really inspiring, but then as soon as it was just starting to feel like just a job”.

Finding right notes in music world

That’s when he felt inclined towards music through his rock band Wallows. Dylan said, “I was like, well, I feel like Wallows and music is this passion that we have always had as a group to really take all the way, and as far as we can. And I feel like I’m in a position now where I can just kind of do that for a while and get this the farthest it can be."

He knew that he could do it only if he is able to put 100 percent of his ‘time and energy into it and take it very seriously’. Dylan added that pursuing his passion for music is ‘what feels natural and inspiring’.

About his comeback

He might be away from the acting world, but he is not averse to the idea of coming back to the spotlight. In the interview, he said that he thinks about returning to acting once in a while. He reveals that once he told his team he was ready to act again but it turned out to be ‘timeframe during the actor’s strike’.

Dylan has featured in Two and a Half Men, Lost, Grey's Anatomy and Prison Break and Scandal. He last appeared in 2022’s Scream and The Dropout.