Al Pacino had asked his 29-year-old pregnant girlfriend to undergo paternity test; his kids 'are very upset': Report

Al Pacino is going to be a dad again. On May 31, the 82-year-old Hollywood actor's rep had confirmed that Al Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, are expecting a child together. Noor is due this month. However, as per a new report, Al Pacino and Noor 'have no relationship'. She reportedly didn’t even tell Al Pacino she was pregnant for the first 11 weeks. Also read: Al Pacino's girlfriend, Noor Alfallah ‘is a good girl with an old soul’, claims source Al Pacino, 82, is having his fourth baby soon with 29-year-old Noor Alfallah.

The report added that Al Pacino was so surprised at Noor Alfallah’s pregnancy news that he ‘demanded a pre-natal DNA test’. It was also reported that Noor knew Al didn’t didn’t want to have more kids.

Unlike Hollywood actor Robert De Niro, Al Pacino reportedly did not plan having a baby at all. Al Pacino's surprising baby news came days after Robert, 79, revealed he's recently become a father – he had a daughter with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

Noor Alfallah didn't reveal pregnancy for 11 weeks

Last month, TMZ was the first to break Al and Noor's baby news, revealing she was eight months pregnant. Now, as per a report by Showbiz 411, Noor 'didn’t even tell Al Pacino she was pregnant for the first 11 weeks'. The actor was reportedly 'so surprised at Noor Alfallah’s news that he demanded a pre-natal DNA test'.

A source was quoted as saying about the soon-to-be-parents, "She (Noor) knew Al didn’t didn’t want to have more kids, they have no relationship, it’s a mess... Lawyers have been working on this for months."

The source further said, “He (Al) actually thought their relationship was over a long time ago... When Noor Alfallah did come back in his life after a more than year break, my insiders say she told Pacino she couldn’t have children anyway due to a thyroid problem.”

His kid's reactions to Al Pacino's baby

Al and Noor's future baby will soon join Al's other three children from previous relationships. According to People, the actor shares his daughter Julie Marie, 33, with his ex-girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant. He also shares 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex-girlfriend, actor Beverly D'Angelo, whom he dated from 1997 to 2003.

As per the same Showbiz 411 report, Al Pacino is said to be in shock after Noor's pregnancy, and his children also had similar reaction. The source said, "The kids are very upset."

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah's relationship timeline

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah first sparked dating rumours in April 2022, when they were photographed having dinner together in Los Angeles. That same month, Page Six had reported that a source said the two 'started seeing each other during the (Covid-19) pandemic'.

The insider had added, “She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn't seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON