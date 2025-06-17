Alan Ritchson praises ‘legend’ Joe Biden as ex-prez visits Reacher Season 4 set with son Hunter

While shooting an intense sequence for Season 4 of Reacher, the cast and crew were caught off guard by two unexpected guests. Former US president Joe Biden and his son Hunter happened to stroll into the middle of filming in Philadelphia, turning an ordinary Monday into something far more memorable. Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher in Prime Video series Reacher (Prime Video)

Alan Ritchson, who plays the titular role in the popular Prime Video series, was just wrapping up a scene when black SUVs pulled up near Rittenhouse Square. To everyone’s surprise, out stepped the Bidens, prompting cheers and applause from the cast and crew. The moment, which could’ve easily passed for a movie twist, quickly went viral.

Alan Ritchson calls Bidens ‘legends’, shares video of the candid moment

Taking to Instagram the next morning, Ritchson posted several photos with Joe and Hunter Biden. The caption was as endearing as it was humorous. “So our ‘Reacher’ set got in the way of these legends,” he wrote.

“Was a privilege and honour to meet the Biden family. They couldn’t have been more lovely. Kind, joyful, gracious and present. We chatted briefly about simple stuff, like string theory and quantum entanglement,” he went on.

“Then Joe beat me at arm wrestling. All in a day’s work,” Ritchson added. Fans quickly flooded the post with comments, reacting to what many called an “only in Philly” kind of moment.

A morning stroll, breakfast-and then the cameras

As per a report by CBS Philadelphia, Joe and Hunter Biden were seen having breakfast at the popular restaurant Parc, just a short walk from the filming location. The pair were in the area when they stumbled upon the “Reacher” shoot.

One onlooker shared with the outlet, “Out walked these men, that I thought they were actors, but then the entire cast and crew started clapping and cheering.

Another person said, ‘We love you, Joe, we love you!’ I thought it was the end of the scene-that they were wrapping for the day. And no, it was, you know, Joe Biden decided he needed some breakfast at Parc Rittenhouse.”

The encounter lasted about an hour, with the Bidens interacting warmly with both crew members and fans, sharing laughs and posing for photos.

No ‘Reacher 4’ release date yet, but buzz is building

While Prime Video has yet to announce a release date for Reacher Season 4, filming officially kicked off earlier this month. The show, known for its gritty action and compelling storytelling, has built a massive fanbase.

Joe Biden’s impromptu public appearance also comes shortly after he revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis last month. His cheerful demeanour during this recent outing was noted by many, including crew members who described the former president as “present and upbeat.”

FAQs

Q1. What brought Joe and Hunter Biden to the “Reacher” set?

They were in the Rittenhouse Square area for breakfast at Parc and came to the filming location by chance.

Q2. What did Alan Ritchson say about meeting the Bidens?

He called them “kind, joyful, gracious and present,” and joked that Joe beat him at arm wrestling.

Q3. When is Reacher Season 4 releasing on Prime Video?

There is no official release date yet, but filming for Season 4 began earlier this month.