Ali Fazal to star with ‘powerhouse of talent’, Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Rule Breakers

Ali Fazal is set to star alongside master writer and Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Rule Breakers. The project, produced by Angel Studios, marks yet another milestone in Fazal’s international career. (Also read: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal name their baby girl Zuneyra Ida Fazal. Know the meaning) Ali Fazal and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are all set for a collab.

About Rule Breaker and collab with PWB

Rule Breakers, directed by two time Oscar winner Bill Guttentag, explores themes of resilience and defiance in Afghanistan. The film is set for a release in March 2025.

“I am thrilled to be a part of Rule Breakers and to share the screen with such a talented actress as Phoebe Waller-Bridge,” said Fazal. “This project resonates with me deeply, and I believe it’s crucial to tell stories that highlight the strength and resilience of individuals in challenging circumstances. I look forward to bringing this narrative to life and reaching audiences globally.”

Speaking about working with Phoebe, Ali said, "I am so thrilled to be able to support a film that we think every parent should take their daughter to watch in the theatres. And the story being so inspiring, it was no surpise that Phoebe also stepped in.. of course she is a powerhouse of talent so her addition am sure has lifted the film to greater heights. We play key roles at different stages in Roya mehboob’s life and journey along with the Afghani robotics team for girls”.

Phoebe and Ali's Hollywood journeys

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is a British actor, writer, and producer known for her sharp wit and unique storytelling. She created and starred in the acclaimed TV series Fleabag, which won multiple awards and resonated widely for its dark humour and raw honesty. Waller-Bridge also contributed to Killing Eve, showcasing her knack for complex, unpredictable female characters.

Ali Zafar is the busiest Indian actor in Hollywood, having starred in Fast and Furious franchise, Victoria and Abdul, Death on the Nile and Kandahar. In India, he will be seen in the Mirzapur movie soon.