Alia Bhatt's look in new Heart of Stone poster grabs attention: Where does her hair end and fur begins?

Ever since it was announced that Alia Bhatt is making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, fans in India have been waiting to see what kind of a role she is playing in the Gal Gadot-starrer. On Tuesday, Netflix India shared a new image of Alia from the film, giving a glimpse of her look. Also read: Alia Bhatt addresses reactions to her ‘short screen time’ in Heart of Stone trailer Alia Bhatt's new Heart of Stone poster was shared by Netflix India.

Alia Bhatt's Heart of Stone look

Alia was seen in a fur jacket in the picture. She looked straight into the camera as she posed. The accompanying caption read, "Alia Bhatt is coming to hack our hearts (heart with arrow emoji) and the Heart (man on laptop emoji). Catch all the thrills and chills from Heart of Stone on August 11, only on Netflix (heart eyes emoji). Heart of Stone..."

Reacting to the poster, a fan joked about Alia's look, writing, "Where does original hair end and fur begins?" One said, “The look is nice, giving fierce vibes.” Another one said, "Winning hearts and how." A fan also said, “Cannot wait to see Alia in this thrilling film.”

Alia on Heart of Stone

Heart of Stone is set to premiere on August 11 on Netflix. It is directed by Tom Harper from a script penned by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

"It was a very special film in the first place to be a part of. I shot it at a very exciting time when I was feeling like it was a nice time for me to break into another language, into Hollywood as you say. But it was a lot of fun and I met a lot of interesting people," Alia told Mid-day about her work experience on the film.

Her upcoming projects

Apart from Heart of Stone, Alia is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Karan Johar directorial sees her reunite with Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan, and is slated to be released in cinemas on July 28.

