Amanda Seyfried criticises Hollywood's obsession with sequels, calls it 'frustrating': It's just for money

Amanda Seyfried has voiced her frustration with Hollywood's reliance on sequels, sharing that they are often driven by profit rather than creative vision. (Also Read: Amanda Seyfried recalls getting role offer in 'Guardians of the Galaxy') Amanda Seyfried expresses disappointment with Hollywood's obsession with sequels.

As quoted by Variety, in a recent interview, Amanda expressed her desire for original content, and said, "I think it's really scary and brave to do it. It's not scary and not very brave to do sequels. It's just for money, and it's frustrating."

Amanda's comments come amid a summer blockbuster season filled with sequels, including James Gunn's Superman and Jurassic World Rebirth.

Rachel Brosnahan, who stars as Lois Lane in the new Superman film, jokingly asked, "What's our Barbenheimer between Fantastic Four, Jurassic Park, and Superman?"

Amanda responded with humour, "It's Fantastic Super-park. It's Four Superparks. Four Dinosaurs. Four Super Dinosaurs. I don't know!" as quoted by Variety.

When Amanda Seyfried featured in sequels

Despite her criticism of sequels, Amanda has starred in several herself, including Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Ted 2.

However, she clarified that she would eagerly participate in Mamma Mia 3 if given the chance.

Seyfried is also working on a potential Jennifer's Body sequel with Megan Fox, but emphasised that she won't do it without her co-star.

Rachel Brosnahan's shares her thoughts on sequels

Rachel shared her thoughts on sequels and said that she would return for a Superman sequel. "Yeah, I'd come back. We had a great time. There are also so many people in this cast whom I didn't get to work with," she said.

She also commented on the trend of actors complaining about superhero movies after joining them, and said, “Do it or don't do it, and then stand by it.” Meanwhile, Superman is set to open on July 11. (ANI)