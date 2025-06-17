Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amanda Seyfried criticises Hollywood's obsession with sequels, calls it 'frustrating': It's just for money

ANI |
Jun 17, 2025 07:39 PM IST

Amanda Seyfried voiced her frustration with Hollywood's reliance on sequels and stated that it's scary to make original content.

Amanda Seyfried has voiced her frustration with Hollywood's reliance on sequels, sharing that they are often driven by profit rather than creative vision. (Also Read: Amanda Seyfried recalls getting role offer in 'Guardians of the Galaxy')

Amanda Seyfried expresses disappointment with Hollywood's obsession with sequels.
Amanda Seyfried expresses disappointment with Hollywood's obsession with sequels.

Amanda Seyfried says it's frustrating to make sequels

As quoted by Variety, in a recent interview, Amanda expressed her desire for original content, and said, "I think it's really scary and brave to do it. It's not scary and not very brave to do sequels. It's just for money, and it's frustrating."

Amanda's comments come amid a summer blockbuster season filled with sequels, including James Gunn's Superman and Jurassic World Rebirth.

Rachel Brosnahan, who stars as Lois Lane in the new Superman film, jokingly asked, "What's our Barbenheimer between Fantastic Four, Jurassic Park, and Superman?"

Amanda responded with humour, "It's Fantastic Super-park. It's Four Superparks. Four Dinosaurs. Four Super Dinosaurs. I don't know!" as quoted by Variety.

When Amanda Seyfried featured in sequels

Despite her criticism of sequels, Amanda has starred in several herself, including Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Ted 2.

However, she clarified that she would eagerly participate in Mamma Mia 3 if given the chance.

Seyfried is also working on a potential Jennifer's Body sequel with Megan Fox, but emphasised that she won't do it without her co-star.

Rachel Brosnahan's shares her thoughts on sequels

Rachel shared her thoughts on sequels and said that she would return for a Superman sequel. "Yeah, I'd come back. We had a great time. There are also so many people in this cast whom I didn't get to work with," she said.

She also commented on the trend of actors complaining about superhero movies after joining them, and said, “Do it or don't do it, and then stand by it.” Meanwhile, Superman is set to open on July 11. (ANI)

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Amanda Seyfried criticises Hollywood's obsession with sequels, calls it 'frustrating': It's just for money
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On