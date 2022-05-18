Amber Heard says she was scared of Johnny Depp: ‘This is a man who tried to kill me’

As Johnny Depp's lawyers questioned his ex-wife Amber Heard's over her accusation that he sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle, she claimed that she thought he would kill her. Amber was cross-examined in court on Tuesday after her testimony in Johnny's libel suit against her. Also read: Johnny Depp didn't look at Amber Heard even once during trial, his attorney claims actor's 'promise' as the reason

According to Variety, during the questioning, Johnny's lawyer Camille Vasquez asked Amber,“You weren’t scared of him at all, were you?” Amber reacted to the question, saying, “This is a man who tried to kill me. Of course it’s scary. He’s also my husband.”

Camille questioned Amber about a variety of incidents in which she says she was assaulted by him. Questioning was particularly intense over a March 2015 fight that the couple had in Australia, shortly after they were married, while Johnny was shooting a fifth film in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

It was during that fight that Amber says she was sexually assaulted. Johnny, on the other hand, says he was the victim, and that he lost the tip of his middle finger when Heard threw a vodka bottle at him.

Vasquez questioned why Heard never sought medical attention, even though she said her feet were cut by broken glass and she was bleeding after the attack. “You're the one who assaulted someone with a bottle in Australia, isn't that right, Ms. Heard?” Vasquez asked. “I didn't assault Johnny in Australia. I didn't assault Johnny ever,” Amber responded.

Vasquez then questioned why Amber wrote a series of love notes to Johnny in the months after she said she was assaulted. She said she believed he had hit rock bottom after the Australia fight and was committed to sobriety. She said most of the assaults occurred while Johnny was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. “When things were good, they were really good,” she said.

Johnny is suing Amber in Virginia's Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name. The trial is now in its fifth week.

The jury also saw a recording of a deposition Amber gave in 2016 in connection with her divorce in which she appeared to inadvertently admit that she had tipped off the celebrity news outlet TMZ to aspects of her initial divorce proceedings.

After Amber's testimony concluded, jurors heard recorded testimony from a mutual friend of the couple, iO Tillett Wright, who said Johnny confided to him that he hated sobriety. “He wanted to get sober for Amber,” Tillett Wright said. “He didn't enjoy being sober. It wasn't fun, and that it was distressing and exhausting and very hard to do. He really, really resented having to be sober.” Tillett Wright said Depp's personality turned mean and paranoid when he was using alcohol or drugs.

(With AP inputs)

