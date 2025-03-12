Angelina Jolie makes son Pax ‘sign a contract’ after multiple road crashes: Report

Son of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt, has reportedly been scared straight by his recent road accidents. Sources told InTouch that his mother is now imposing strict conditions before letting him back behind the wheel. Jolie takes a firm stance on her son's driving habits following the incidents, ensuring he fully understands the risks involved. Pax Jolie-Pitt's road incidents prompt Angelina Jolie to mandate defensive driving lessons.(Instagram/@JustJared)

Jolie puts down strict rules for son Pax after road accidents

The source told the media outlet, “She’d love it if Pax would take these accidents as a warning and give up on this need for speed, but that’s very unlikely.” The source also noted that Jolie's second oldest son developed reckless behaviour after spending his childhood days “out on dune buggies, racing around the sand in Santa Barbara” with Pitt.

The source continued, “It was obvious he loved the thrill of going fast. [Angelina] didn’t see anything wrong with it at the time, but she regrets feeding into that now. But what can she do? He’s an adult and she can’t stop him from riding his electric bike.”

They added, “She does at least want him to take some defensive driving lessons before he gets back out there, he’s agreed to that as part of the consequences of the crash. And she’s made him sign a contract promising he’ll always wear his helmet.”

Jolie will continue to have ‘anxiety’ despite the contract

Despite getting a signed contract, the source revealed to InTouch, “It’s still going to give her anxiety every time he leaves the house on his bike, all she can do is hope that Pax is realizing how lucky he is to be alive with his brain intact and that he will act more responsibly on the road going forward.”

After totalling his Tesla in May 2024, Pax was involved in a traumatic e-bike accident in July, leaving him with serious injuries. However, these close calls did not deter his daredevil ways, as just months later, in January 2025, he found himself in another incident shortly after being released from the ICU.