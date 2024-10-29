Menu Explore
Angelina Jolie reveals her children are not interested in the spotlight, says ‘They are very…’

ByBhavika Rathore
Oct 29, 2024 02:19 PM IST

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's children prefer their privacy over being famous.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six children but none of them will be following their parent’s footsteps. Jolie recently revealed that her children are not interested in being actors when she attended the AFI premiere in Los Angeles on October 27. The mother of six, Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16 does not expect them to be one. 

At the AFI premiere, Angelina Jolie shared that her six children prefer privacy over acting.(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
At the AFI premiere, Angelina Jolie shared that her six children prefer privacy over acting.(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Angelina Jolie children are ‘very private’

At the premiere on Sunday, the Maleficent actor revealed to E! News, “No, I think they're especially shy, very private people.” She added, “They want to be private." A source close to the family told People that her children are her “biggest supporters.” Earlier this month, Jolie dropped a lawsuit against the Department of Justice and the FBI about the 2016 plane incident which involved her ex, Pitt.

The source added, “In the past few years, she's been able to create a life for herself and the kids that make them all happy. It was a struggle for a while, but Angie is proud of how resilient and strong the kids are.” They added, “They are her biggest supporters too. The kids are all amazing."

The insider also shared that the actress is not interested in being “stuck in the past.” “Being stuck in the past is not anything that Angie wants. She's actively moving beyond the past. She wants to focus on her family, work and the future,” shared the source. 

Angelina with her daughter during the show The Outsiders

While her children might never face the camera, they have been huge supporters of their mother in her projects behind it. In September, during an interview with CR Fashion Book, she revealed that she got matching tattoos with her daughter Vivienne while they worked together on the Broadway show The Outsiders. 

She divulged, “I got ‘Stay Gold’ with my daughter Viv during our time with The Outsiders”. The phrase refers to the title of one of the songs in the play co-produced by Jolie. The Lara Croft ator continued, “It means so much to us separately and together.” She got inked on her wrist but she did not mention the placement of Vivienne’s tattoo.

